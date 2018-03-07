(Photo by Tim Dominick/The State/MCT/Sipa USA)

If you have to head out in a snowstorm, you’ll likely encounter the DOT trucks hard at work trying to keep our highways passable. If you do, here are some things to keep in mind:

PASSING A SNOWPLOW IS DANGEROUS

PLOWS CANNOT STOP QUICKLY

PLOWS KICK UP CLOUDS OF SNOW MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO SEE

THE BEST PLACE IS BEHIND THE PLOW, WHERE THE ROAD IS CLEAR

DON’T FOLLOW TOO CLOSELY

Follow these tips to ensure that you reach your destination safely, and that the plow truck drivers can get home to their families, too.