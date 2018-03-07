(Photo by Tim Dominick/The State/MCT/Sipa USA)
If you have to head out in a snowstorm, you’ll likely encounter the DOT trucks hard at work trying to keep our highways passable. If you do, here are some things to keep in mind:
- PASSING A SNOWPLOW IS DANGEROUS
- PLOWS CANNOT STOP QUICKLY
- PLOWS KICK UP CLOUDS OF SNOW MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO SEE
- THE BEST PLACE IS BEHIND THE PLOW, WHERE THE ROAD IS CLEAR
- DON’T FOLLOW TOO CLOSELY
Follow these tips to ensure that you reach your destination safely, and that the plow truck drivers can get home to their families, too.
