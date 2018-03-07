By Chuck Taylor
If you have to head out in a snowstorm, you’ll likely encounter the DOT trucks hard at work trying to keep our highways passable. If you do, here are some things to keep in mind:

  • PASSING A SNOWPLOW IS DANGEROUS
  • PLOWS CANNOT STOP QUICKLY
  • PLOWS KICK UP CLOUDS OF SNOW MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO SEE
  • THE BEST PLACE IS BEHIND THE PLOW, WHERE THE ROAD IS CLEAR
  • DON’T FOLLOW TOO CLOSELY

Follow these tips to ensure that you reach your destination safely, and that the plow truck drivers can get home to their families, too.

 

