(Photo by Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT/Sipa USA)

And was it ever useful?

Questions lawmakers in Florida decided this week to answer no! They’ve passed legislation to eliminate Daylight Saving Time (Yes, it’s “Saving” without the ‘s’ at the end). There are still some hurdles to clear before the can do away with it entirely. Currently, only Arizona and Hawaii do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

One reason Congress gave for enacting this practice was that it saves energy. However, a U.S. Department of Energy study in 2008 reported that daylight saving time only reduces annual energy use by about 0.03%. Another study from the University of California-Santa Barbara found it might even increase energy consumption.

Additionally, the time change has been linked to a higher risk of automobile accidents by motorists who are sleep-deprived.

I suppose whether you are for it or against it depends on your own personal habits. When I used to get up at 3:00 in the morning, I hated it. It was virtually impossible to get to bed at night when it was still light out. However, now that I leave work at 7:00 in the evening, I think it’s great having the daylight when I drive home. Whatever your preference, for now we’ll get to go through this process again this weekend, when we set our clocks ahead one hour before we go to bed on Saturday night. Sweet dreams.