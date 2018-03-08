Excellent article this morning by RealSimple.com that pointed out the only way to make real change stick: one small change at a time. My small change (which seemed huge at the time) was taking my coffee sans cream and sugar and my beloved coffee mate. It took about a week and it did stick. Another small change that I have taken up that was highlighted in the article: Picking out workout clothes, water bottle, hair tie backs the night before as it clears one more hurdle. There are many more small steps that were highlighted in the article and all are totally manageable. Check it out here.
