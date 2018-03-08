Susan Linker brought in some cuddle buddies for sure! Let’s meet our bonded duo and kitty looking for forever home!

Glinda:



Are you looking for an affectionate, loveable lap cat? Glinda is a stunning 10 year old black female that is all of that and more! She would prefer to be queen of her household and get all the love and attention for herself. She would thrive in a lower activity household where she can relax, hangout and be a purrrfect companion! If you think you might be a good fit for this beauty, contact michelle@ourcompanions.org or 860-242-9999 ext. 302

Amber and Estie:

Who can resist a blonde Labrador, better yet 2 blonde Labradors? Amber and Estie are sisters, a bonded pair looking for their forever family. These girls would prefer a home that is quiet with adults or older teens. They love to go on walks, play with their favorite toys like balls and frisbees, and follow their people all around the house. The girls are 2 ½ years young with some puppy energy. They love to run, jump and play so a secure fence is a must!

During their formative years Amber and Estie have not had enough opportunity to meet and greet other dogs and people. Consequently they can be fearful of strangers. They know some basic commands but would really benefit from training classes and more chances to socialize, get out and see the world.

If you think these girls could bring double the Labrador love to your home, call us at 860-242-9999 ext 302 or email annmarie@ourcompanions.org