It’s the closest thing I am going to get to Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson reuniting.

If you loved Parks and Rec on NBC, get EXCITED! NBC has given us a sneak peek at a new show titled Making It, from Executive Producers AND hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman! It is competition series reuniting two beloved and often quoted or meme’d TV characters that shows off the creativity and craftiness in all of us.

This whole thing makes me happy.

Making It will premiere July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the preview above.