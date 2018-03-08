So this sounds a lot fancier than it is. You can prep this awesome side in only FIVE minutes, and the ingredients are much more simple than you might think. Since the bulk of this recipe is the roasting part, you’re sure to fill the house with amazing smells too!

If you’re not sure what harissa is now is the time to find out, not to mention you’ll wow your guests with your worldly culinary skills! Don’t be fooled by the name, it tastes just as pretty as it sounds! Click here for the recipe!