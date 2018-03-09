Life is good for Juliette from Newington. She talked with me Friday night on the PillowTalk love lines. She loves her brand new job. It was a real career shift, but everything is working out well.Juliette’s sister Pat is having a birthday this weekend and Juliette made dinner for her in advance of a birthday party.

The only thing that’s missing is that Juliette is thinking of her late husband Bill. She lost her husband about ten years ago. She used to get signs that she interpreted as her husbands presence pretty regularly but she hasn’t recently and she told me she needs that. She loves and misses him and wishes that Bill would pay her a visit.

When Bill was alive, their song was The Rose by Bette Midler. Juliette loves Lite 100.5 WRCH and she has it on all the time. Thank you Juliette for listening and sharing your story. I hope hearing the dedication you made on the radio brings you comfort.

Leave a comment if you think you have detected the presence of a loved one who is no longer with us. When and how did it happen? What were some of the signs or indications?