Provided you’re not afraid of heights!

Every September, there’s an unusual festival that takes place in the Dolomites. Hundreds of people, from all over the world, gather in the Italian Alps. It’s known as the International Highline Festival, and participants spend their time suspended from tightropes. Even sleeping hundreds of feet above the ground! Click here to see some amazing pictures.

The participants, who call themselves “slackers,” balance on slacklines ranging from 20 to 330 or more feet in the air with no safety net. There are 18 of these lines the attendees can choose from to test their resolve.

The hammocks are attached to the highlines, so the fearless folks can relax, eat and sleep in the air. It’s not just about “hanging around,” there is also live music, food, bars, and all the usual festival goodness to experience.