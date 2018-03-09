By Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman inviting you to join me this weekend for the Jim Brickman show. We are celebrating women all weekend because March 8th was International Women’s Day, so we are talking to the ladies about life and love this weekend, and talking about Single Girl Problems. That’s a brand new book about how to rock the single life and where to go for spring break with your family or on your own.  That’s Saturday from 6 – 10am on the Jim Brickman Show

