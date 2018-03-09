The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

MUSIC:

Maxi Priest plays in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday 8pm. This show is Free. http://www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Steve Winwood plays his Greatest Hits in the Grand Theater Saturday night at 8:00. Tickets $35-$55. www.Foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882

John Sebastian (Lovin’ Spoonful) plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk Friday 8pm. Tickets $44-$59. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Legendary Irish Band The Chieftans perform Sunday 7:30pm at the Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, MA. Tickets $39-$55. http://www.thechieftans.com

THEATER:

Colin Quinn: One in Every Crowd brings laughs to Infinity Hall in Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $34-$59. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Cirque Dreams Revealed dazzles Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets $25. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Curious George and the Golden Meatball brings family fun and learning to the Kate in Old Saybrook Sunday 1pm. Who doesn’t love all you can eat meatball day?!?! Tickets $12 – $20. http://www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453

“Murder on the Orient Express” is a murder mystery you won’t want to miss at Hartford Stage now through March 25th. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Pump Boys and Dinettes” is a Southern Fried Rock spectacular at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through March 17th. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

EVENTS:

If you love a parade, you don’t need to be IRISH to attend this weekend in Hartford and New Haven! Saturday it’s the Irish American Home Society’s 47th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepping off at 11am from the State Capitol. http://www.irishamericanparade.com On Sunday starting at 1:30pm it’s Connecticut’s largest single day spectator event with the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade beginning on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue. http://www.stpatricksdayparade.org

Try something different by attending the Speakeasy Scandal Saturday 7pm at the Hartford Flavor Company on Arbor Street in Hartford. Tickets are $70 and include a roll in the Murder Mystery, 4 plates of truffle themed food paired with cocktails including Wild Moon Liqueurs and fun! 1920’s dress encouraged! Eventbrite or email sage@hartfordflavor.com

Check out the 80s Retro Big Hair and Big Air Ski & Snowboard competion at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort Saturday beginning at noon. Dress in your 80s best for prizes. Regular Ski Lift Admission required for participants but spectators are FREE. http://www.powderridgepark.com

Welcome home USA Olympian and Connecticut resident Emily Sweeney returning from the Luge competition in Peyongchang. A reception will take place Sunday 4-6pm at the Suffield Country Club with coffee, light refreshments and a cash bar. Photos and autographs will be offered!

Love Chocolate?!?! Attend Saturday’s Easter Seals Chocolate and Food Festival at noon at the Naugatuck Event Center/ Sample chocolate desserts, specialty and gourmet foods plus wine and beer. $20 in advance or $25 at the door. 203-754-5141 or http://www.eastersealschocolateevent.eventbrite.com

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org