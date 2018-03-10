This Delilah Dilemma is from young man named Ryan who on his birthday went out on a date with a girl he has been seeing the last few weeks and it got awkward when her best friend and loud partying boyfriend showed up and he felt like he didn’t compare.

Ryan, number one, I would love for a young man like you to be dating my daughters. You seem to be so polite and kindhearted and so respectful. You sound like a wonderful young man. That’s one number, Two, don’t change that… Please don’t change because her friend and boyfriend are loud and outrageous, and physically demonstrative, Don’t let that make you feel less than. Because you are wonderful just the way god made you. Ok, and finally you have only know this girl for a month. You really don’t know her that well. If she is a good person and if she is beyond a good person and a good fit for you. Then she is going to enjoy your company and respect you just the way you are. If she is comparing you to some loudmouth who likes to make out in public and thinking you don’t measure up , then good riddance, you don’t want to be with her anyway. But if she is the good person you believe her to be, then you don’t have to feel awkward about anything and you sure as heck don’t have to feel like you are less than, because your personality is very different from those of us that are loud and more gregarious. You are perfect just the way God made you. and you should never feel self conscious about being sweet and reserved and respectful. OK….so call her and ask her out if she’s not interested then that means he wasn’t the right for you in the first place. Good Luck. -D

