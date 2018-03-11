Staying active with outdoor winter sports is a wonderful way to get some exercise and enjoy the fresh air. However, outdoor enthusiasts should take caution. Every year, more than 400,000 people are treated for winter sports-related injuries from skiing, snow boarding, ice skating and sledding. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jay Kimmel of Greater Hartford Orthopedic Group to discuss how to keep you and your kids healthy and safe in the great outdoors.

Listen to the Podcast below:

