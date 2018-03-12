(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Dua Lipa means “Love” in Albanian. It is also name to our WRCH Artist Of The Week. She spent her early years in London until moving with her family to Kosovo. Her father, a singer/musician introduced her to music and she moved back to London in her early teens, working as a model and developing her style and writing music. At 14 she was covering songs by pop artists like P!NK and putting them on Youtube. She was picked up by Warner Bros. records in 2015 and this week her song “New Rules” went from 25 to 20 on the Mediabase music charts. Here’s the “New Rules” Video.

Dua Lipa will be in Connecticut on June 20th at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre.