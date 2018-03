$300K Workday PaydayGet all the details on how you can enter for the chance to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TWELVE times a day!

This Week with Allan, Mike & MaryWe will keep you company all weekend long with great lite rock! Wake up to great prizes with Allan, Mike & Mary every weekday morning at 5:30!

Katy Perry Shocks 'American Idol' with 'Frog-tastic' Hidden TalentPerry scared Lionel Richie with her highly unusual ability.

Justin Bieber Shares Serene Beach in PhotosBieber seems at peace with the world in his latest social media posts.

Delilah Dilemma: Ryan's Feels Like He Doesn't Stack UpRyan went out on a date with a girl he has been seeing the last few weeks and it got awkward when her best friend and loud partying boyfriend showed up and he felt like he didn't compare.

Pentatonix Share Dua Lipa/Aaliyah Mashup: ListenAaliyah's 'Are You That Somebody' finds new life blended with Dua Lipa's "New Rules" on the a capella group's thrilling new mashup.

This Weekend At The Box OfficeHere's what's new this week!

Weekend According to Mike March 9th -11thSt. Patrick's Day Parades in Hartford and New Haven this weekend! You can also welcome home an Olympian! Read all about it!

Lady Gaga, Shania Twain, Debbie Harry, More Celebrate International Women's Day 2018Artists around the world and across genres are celebrating International Women's Day this year.

Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch