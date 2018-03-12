Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Glaze got more than he bargained for when he appeared on American Idol. During his pre-performance interview, the Oklahoma native admitted he had never kissed a girl because he’d never been in a relationship.

Related: Katy Perry Re-Meets Childhood Friend on ‘Kimmel’

So, judge Katy Perry invited the teen over to the desk and urged him to plant a kiss on her cheek. Glaze nervously agreed, and when he leaned in for a second cheek-kiss, Perry turned her face so their lips connected, which surprised Glaze so much he fell backward.

Benjamin started his performance a bit flustered by the unplanned kiss, and all three judges declined to send him to Hollywood. Perry said his presentation felt a bit “rushed,” and added “maybe that’s because I sped up your BPM.”

While some people found the moment adorable, others on Twitter saw a double standard which was tough to watch. “Would the kiss have been appropriate if it was gender reversed?” wrote one viewer.

“Can you imagine if Simon Cowell had done that?” another fan wondered.

Watch the unusual American Idol moment below.