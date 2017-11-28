Enter to win a Blu-ray/DVD copy of DESPICABLE ME 3, available now!

ILLUMINATION, who brought audiences the worldwide blockbusters Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters — Margo, Edith and Agnes — and the Minions. Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in Despicable Me 3 is Trey Parker as Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ‘80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.