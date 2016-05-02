Win a CTVisit Prize Pack!

Enter to win an awesome Prize Pack from CTvisit!

The lucky winner of the January CTvisit Prize Pack will receive:

A Winter Wildlife Eagle Cruise for Two on the RiverQuest ! These popular two-hour cruises depart from the Connecticut River Museum in Essex beginning in February. You can enjoy views of eagles and other wildlife from the heated cabin or on the open deck, all while Naturalists tell you about the bird and animal species you’ll spot along the way. For more information, visit: http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/riverquest

Two Adult All-Day Lift Ticket Vouchers to Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall, good through the 2017-2018 season. Mohawk Mountain has been a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders for more than 70 years. It has a summit elevation of 1,600 feet, 25 trails spread out over more than 107 acres of skiable terrain, and a 650-foot vertical drop. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash. Fore more information, visit: http://www.ctvisit.com/listings/mohawk-mountain-ski-area

You'll also receive some awesome Connecticut still revolutionary swag, including a branded tote bag.

Enter for a chance to win today!

