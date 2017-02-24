Win a Trip To Dublin and Europe From Aer Lingus

Lite 100.5 WRCH is Your Vacation Station! Enter to win a European Vacation for 2 courtesy of Aer Lingus and Bradley International Airport including round trip airfare from Bradley to Dublin and your choice of Rome, London, Paris or Barcelona, plus 4 nights stay. Subject to availability. Certain blackout dates apply.

Aer Lingus— Ireland’s Airline— invites you to discover Europe. Fly from Bradley International airport to over 25 European destinations. Say goodbye to winter and plan your spring or summer vacation now with great deals all at great prices!

Smart gets a great deal at aerlingus.com.

This European Vacation is valued at $3,000. WRCH will award two vacations… selecting one winner at random March 9th and another on March 16th.

Enter for your chance to win your European Vacation from Aer Lingus!