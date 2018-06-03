Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
Schedule
The Morning Show
Joan Dylan
Chuck Taylor
Dean Richards
Delilah
Smooth Jazz Brunch with Greg Roche
Your Weekend with Jim Brickman
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Blogs
Podcasts
Photos
Events
Events
Charity Blog
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
Advertise
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
Workday Payday
Premiere Radio Networks
Opened His Heart To One With A Broken Heart
Opened His Heart To One With A Broken Heart
Dreamstime
Weekend According to Mike June 1st - 3rd
Photo Dreamtime
Song Secret: Performed At Live Aid In 1985
They Also Wrote And Produced For Bon Jovi, Joan Osborn & Ricky Martin
dreamstime
Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut May 29th, 2018
Photo Joseph Llaines Epic Records
A Great Big World Featured Artists
New Song Younger Is Out
Homepage
On Air Now
Lite 100.5 WRCH
12:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Hartford, CT
VIEW FULL FORECAST
71.4°
Clear
HUMIDITY
46%
PRECIP.
IN
WIND
NW 8 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS
Daily Schedule
Rich Answers
5:30 am
to
6:30 am
Dialogue
6:30 am
to
7:00 am
Spotlite
7:00 am
to
7:30 am
Lite 100.5 WRCH
7:30 am
to
8:00 am
Smooth Jazz Brunch with Greg Roche
8:00 am
to
12:00 pm
Lite 100.5 WRCH
12:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Lite 100.5 WRCH
5:00 am
to
5:30 am
Upcoming Events
16
Jun
David Crosby & Friends
Tanglewood Shed
30
Jun
15th Annual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Hartford Walk
University of St. Joseph Quad
02
Jul
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton
Tanglewood Shed
10
Jul
Barry Manilow
Mohegan Sun Arena
28
Jul
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
Xfinity Theater
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
This Saturday June 2nd Jim Brickman Show
WRCHFM: On-Demand
Ninety-Nine Lobster Rolls 2018
WRCHFM: On-Demand
Rich Answers: Grayson Hugh
WRCHFM: On-Demand
Song Secret: First Played At Live Aid
WRCHFM: On-Demand
WRCH Try It Tuesday May 29 2018
WRCHFM: On-Demand
May 29ty Tell Me Something Good
WRCHFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes
Special Features
Download the Radio.com App
1 Thing Sustainability Initiative
UConn Health Women's Center Virtual Ladies Lounge
Entercom Hartford 4 Charity
Contests
Workday Payday
Win Tickets To See A Movie Anytime From MovieTickets.com
View More Contests
New Old Recipe: Retro 7-Up Salad With Marshmallows
Spotlite: Governor's Prevention Partnership
Rich Answers: Grayson Hugh
Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch
PillowTalk: Feeling Blessed On Her Birthday
Benefits Of Eating Watermelon
RECIPE: Unbeatable & Tasty Guacamole
WATCH: Rachel Platten Does 1Thing to Help the World's Oceans
This Weekend At The Box Office
It's Lobster Season at the Ninety-Nine & Mike and Chuck are Divided
PillowTalk: More Than Friends
Parents Can Now Rent Drug-Sniffing Dogs for Their Homes
Another 72 Sears Stores To Close
3 Conditions That Can Lead To Brain Fog
PillowTalk: Still In Love With A Jersey Girl
Colorectal Cancer Screenings Should Start at 45 (Not 50), Cancer Society Says
WATCH: Environmentally Friendly Six Pack Rings Protect And Feed Wildlife
Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy
PillowTalk: Sisters Over The Moon
'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets
Load more