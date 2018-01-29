Niall Horan Featured Artist
May 21, 2018
Niall Horan wrote a lot of songs on the last album Flicker that dropped last October fueled by some pain and sadness in his life. Now that things are better he says his music will be taking a new direction. Apparently he is dating Hailee Steinfeld the actress from Pitch Perfect, and he is a very happy man. He also says that it is a little wierd singing songs about the way he was feeling back then when things are so different now. His concert tour will come through Connecticut on September 14th. Here is the link to Buy Tickets Click HERE to see Nial's Bio on Wikipedia. I like the new release song that is coming up on Hot AC right now. On The Loose Listen.