DIY Holiday Napkin Ideas That Will Definitely Impress Your Company

If you're expecting a crowd for this holiday season chances are you've probably given some thought to how you'd like to lay out your table settings. Or maybe you're like a lot of us and you've been so scattered with shopping working recipes and preparations that you haven't quite gotten that far yet.

Fear not. This list of DIY napkin ideas is guaranteed to wow your crowd and even if you've got the paper plates out, you're sure to show that you've gone the extra mile! Click here to see how its done!