2018 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists Announced WRCH Nominated AC Station Of The Year

The following Press Release announced the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Award Finalists and Lite 100.5 WRCH was nominated for Adult Contemporary Station Of The Year.

Press Release

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced the finalists for the 2018 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, honoring radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting. The winners will be announced September 27 at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show, sponsored by Xperi and held during the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando. Click HERE for the National Association Of Broadcasters release.