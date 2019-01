36 Hours Of Christmas 2018 Playlist

Lite 100.5 WRCH shared 36 hours of Christmas Music starting 12noon on Christmas Eve and running all day long on Christmas Day. Here is 2018's complete playlist.

Christmas Eve (December 24, 2018)

12:00:41p DRIFTERS White Christmas

12:03:17p IL DIVO PANIS ANGELICUS

12:06:56p JIMMY BUFFETT MELE KALIKIMAKA

12:09:51p JIM BRICKMAN/MARK MASRI CHRISTMAS IS

12:13:56p BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

12:17:21p WHITNEY IRWIN O HOLY NIGHT

12:21:24p STRAIGHT NO CHASER/PAUL McCARTNEY WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS

12:24:48p DONNY & MARIE OSMOND WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES THIS YEAR

12:29:10p PATTI AUSTIN CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

12:33:12p AMY GRANT EMMANUEL GOD WITH US

12:38:01p FRANK SINATRA/NAT COLE THE CHRISTMAS SONG

12:41:08p GENE AUTRY FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

12:44:06p MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER RUDOLPH THE RED NOSE REINDEER

12:47:10p ANDY WILLIAMS SWEET LITTLE JESUS BOY

12:50:22p BARBRA STREISAND MY FAVORITE THINGS

12:53:24p MEGHAN TRAINOR I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

12:56:59p ANDRE KOSTELANETZ WINTER WONDERLAND

12:59:47p ROD STEWART/CEE LO GREEN MERRY CHRISTMAS BABY

01:00:35p CASSANDRA KUBINSKI A STABLE SONG

01:06:37p BING CROSBY JINGLE BELLS

01:09:10p BARRY MANILOW SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

01:11:01p NAT KING COLE DECK THE HALLS

01:12:05p MELISSA MANCHESTER CRADLE IN BETHLEHEM

01:15:12p THURL RAVENSCROFT You're A Mean One Mr.Grinch

01:18:06p Josh Groban HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

01:21:59p RICKY MARTIN WHAT CHILD IS THIS(ESPANOL)

01:25:33p THE OSMONDS IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

01:28:21p JIM BRICKMAN/KRIS ALLEN A LITTLE BIT OF CHRISTMAS

01:31:25p JOHNNY MATHIS GIVE ME YOUR LOVE FOR CHRISTMAS

01:33:57p PAUL McCARTNEY THE CHRISTMAS SONG

01:37:24p RICHARD MARX/KENNY LOGGINS LET THERE BE PEACE ON EARTH

01:40:46p LINDA RONSTADT/ROSEMARY CLOONEY White Christmas

01:45:02p BAND AID DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS

01:48:36p AMY GRANT MY GROWN UP CHRISTMAS LIST

01:53:26p BACKSTREET BOYS CHRISTMAS TIME

01:57:28p CHARLOTTE CHURCH AVE MARIA

02:00:48p BEACH BOYS SANTA'S BEARD

02:02:42p CELINE DION ADESTE FIDELES

02:07:21p DEAN MARTIN WINTER WONDERLAND

02:09:10p ELLA FITZGERALD HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

02:12:03p NSync MERRY CHRISTMAS HAPPY HOLIDAY

02:15:39p CARPENTERS SILENT NIGHT

02:18:55p MEL TORME THE CHRISTMAS SONG

02:22:05p BOSTON POPS ORCHESTRA SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

02:24:36p BING CROSBY CHRISTMAS IN KILLARNEY

02:27:57p MICHAEL KELLY-BLANCHARD BABY IS SLEEPING

02:31:25p RAY CHARLES THAT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

02:36:26p JOHN TESH PROJECT CAROL OF THE BELLS

02:39:37p BARBRA STREISAND HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

02:42:44p WHITNEY HOUSTON DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR

02:46:27p Josh Groban ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH

02:49:50p VINCE GUARALDI TRIO CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

02:52:32p LOU RAWLS WINTER WONDERLAND

02:54:57p MOODY BLUES THE QUIET OF CHRISTMAS MORNING(BACH 147)

02:58:26p BRENDA LEE ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

03:00:29p MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR JOY TO THE WORLD

03:02:37p ANDY WILLIAMS HAPPY HOLIDAY

03:05:10p HALL & OATES IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR

03:09:39p JIM BRICKMAN BEAUTIFUL WORLD(WE'RE ALL HERE) XMAS

03:13:11p AMY GRANT JOY TO THE WORLD/FOR UNTO US A CHILD

03:15:41p GENE AUTRY HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS

03:18:10p PEABO BRYSON/ROBERTA FLACK I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

03:21:58p TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS EVE SARAJEVO

03:25:51p NANA MOUSKOURI AVE MARIA

03:29:40p Frankie Valli White Christmas

03:32:33p BURL IVES HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

03:34:42p JENNIFER PAIGE DECK THE HALLS

03:37:08p MARIE MILLER SILENT NIGHT

03:40:24p Neil Diamond YOU MAKE IT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS

03:44:15p ROGER MILLER OLD TOY TRAINS

03:46:15p CARPENTERS HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

03:50:07p ANNE MURRAY IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR

03:52:53p MICHAEL KELLY-BLANCHARD SNOW DAY

03:58:30p JOHNNY MATHIS WINTER WONDERLAND

04:00:35p MARTINA McBRIDE O HOLY NIGHT

04:04:17p EARTHA KITT SANTA BABY

04:07:39p BARRY MANILOW SILVER BELLS

04:11:39p CHRIS BERGMAN/COMFORT AND JOY ANGEL MEDLEY

04:14:53p PETER PAUL & MARY THE CHRISTMAS DINNER

04:17:48p THE RONETTES SLEIGH RIDE

04:20:41p Troy Johnson Children On Christmas Day

04:24:07p King & Country Little Drummer Boy

04:28:15p AMY GRANT O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

04:31:07p JIM BRICKMAN HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

04:33:12p DEAN MARTIN LET IT SNOW

04:35:05p TONY BENNETT I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

04:37:02p POINT OF GRACE HOW GREAT OUR JOY

04:38:39p DONNY OSMOND CHRISTMAS TIME

04:44:53p JIM BRICKMAN/JOHNNY MATHIS SENDING YOU A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

04:48:40p BING CROSBY/ANDREWS SISTERS MELE KALIKIMAKA

04:51:31p MICHAEL BUBLE JINGLE BELLS

04:54:07p IL DIVO SILENT NIGHT

04:58:14p BOBBY HELMS JINGLE BELL ROCK

05:00:21p MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR FOR UNTO A CHILD IS BORN

05:04:40p ELVIS PRESLEY BLUE CHRISTMAS

05:06:45p Neil Diamond Christmas Medley(Almost Day/Happy Song/Wish U

05:09:53p STRAIGHT NO CHASER NUTCRACKER

05:13:07p Josh Groban O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

05:17:41p FRANK SINATRA MISTLETOE AND HOLLY

05:19:55p JUDY GARLAND HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

05:22:31p MEGAN HILTY MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING

05:26:16p NANA MOUSKOURI MINUIT CHRETIEN(O HOLY NIGHT)

05:30:13p JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS FOR COWBOYS

05:32:18p PENTATONIX MARY DID YOU KNOW

05:35:35p MITCH MILLER WINTER WONDERLAND

05:38:22p CHRIS RICE WELCOME TO OUR WORLD

05:41:20p Marc Anthony CHRISTMAS AULD LANG SYNE

05:44:15p RAY CONNIFF SINGERS LET IT SNOW medley

05:49:28p BACKSTREET BOYS CHRISTMAS TIME

05:53:30p DONNY OSMOND ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH

05:59:09p JOHNNY MATHIS IT'S A MARSHMALLOW WORLD

06:00:35p BING CROSBY I HEARD THE BELLS ON CHRISTMAS DAY

06:03:15p NAT KING COLE O TANNENBAUM

06:11:01p GAYLA PEEVEY I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS FOR CHRISTMAS

06:13:36p LINDA RONSTADT/CHOIR OF TUSCON O MAGNUM MYSTERIUM

06:17:01p MIKE DOUGLAS HAPPY BIRTHDAY JESUS

06:21:08p ELLIOTT YAMIN WARM ME UP

06:24:44p ELVIS PRESLEY O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM

06:31:18p DAVIS MALLORY BOX IT UP

06:35:10p JIM BRICKMAN FA LA LA

06:37:45p ROCKAPELLA THE CHRISTMAS SONG

06:41:05p DIANA ROSS CAROL OF THE DRUM

06:43:57p Jordan Smith f/Michael W. Smith All Is Well

06:47:41p MANHATTAN TRANSFER HAPPY HOLIDAY

06:51:38p SELAH MARY SWEET MARY

06:54:44p SARA BAREILLES LOVE IS CHRISTMAS

06:58:53p KENNY ROGERS/WYNONNA MARY DID YOU KNOW

07:00:35p ROBERT SHAW CHORALE HALLELUJAH CHORUS

07:03:55p WHAM LAST CHRISTMAS

07:07:38p JOHN SCHNEIDER IT'S CHRISTMAS

07:13:15p JOHNNY MATHIS IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

07:15:27p ROD STEWART/MARY J BLIGE WE THREE KINGS

07:18:48p DAVID BOWIE/BING CROSBY LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

07:21:18p SHERYL CROW THERE IS A STAR THAT SHINES TONIGHT

07:25:07p RAY CHARLES SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

07:29:12p MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

07:32:44p BROOK BENTON THIS TIME OF THE YEAR

07:35:08p MARIAH CAREY ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

07:42:35p STYLISTICS This Christmas

07:45:32p ELVIS PRESLEY SILENT NIGHT

07:47:46p MATTHEW WEST THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS

07:51:21p BERT KAEMPFERT JINGO JANGO

07:53:30p DAVID SEVILLE & THE CHIPMUNKS THE CHIPMUNK SONG

07:55:47p MICHAEL W.SMITH CHRISTMAS ANGELS

08:00:06p CARPENTERS NUTCRACKER SELECTIONS

08:05:30p HARRY CONNICK JR. WHEN MY HEART FINDS CHRISTMAS

08:09:56p LONESTAR LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

08:14:21p LINDA RONSTADT WELSH CAROL

08:18:12p JIM BRICKMAN/REBECCA LYNN HOWARD SIMPLE THINGS

08:21:47p DONNA SUMMER CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

08:26:12p JAMES TAYLOR MON BEAU SAPIN(O CHRISTMAS TREE)

08:29:54p TONY BENNETT I LOVE THE WINTER WEATHER

08:32:02p JOHN TESH PANIS ANGELICUS

08:35:18p ERIC CLAPTON WHITE CHRISTMAS

08:38:31p JOHN SCHNEIDER O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM

08:41:42p KENNY ROGERS CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY

08:45:20p EVIE TORNQUIST AWAY IN A MANGER

08:47:54p JOHNNY MATHIS SLEIGH RIDE

08:50:48p RONAN TYNAN AVE MARIA

08:54:55p DARYL STUERMER LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

08:59:23p MICHAEL W.SMITH CHRISTMASTIME

09:00:35p SIA CANDY CANE LANE

09:03:44p BOBBY VINTON SILENT NIGHT

09:07:17p John Oates/The Time Jumpers SANTA BE GOOD TO ME

09:10:42p CARRIE UNDERWOOD O HOLY NIGHT

09:16:33p BARBRA STREISAND THE LORD'S PRAYER

09:19:14p DEAN MARTIN I'VE GOT MY LOVE TO KEEP ME WARM

09:21:54p TRISHA YEARWOOD SWEET LITTLE JESUS BOY

09:24:29p CELTIC WOMAN AVE MARIA

09:27:54p ANDRE KOSTELANETZ WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS

09:29:56p JIM BRICKMAN HIDEAWAY(when it snows)

09:37:20p LIONEL RICHIE O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

09:40:58p HERB ALPERT JINGLE BELLS

09:43:58p MILEY CYRUS & MARK RONSON F.SEAN ONO LENNON HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)

09:47:31p SUSAN BOYLE SILENT NIGHT

09:50:26p MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER HALLELUJAH

09:54:51p PERCY FAITH CHORUS HAPPY HOLIDAY

09:56:43p ANNE COCHRAN THIS IS THE SEASON

10:01:12p BEACH BOYS LITTLE SAINT NICK

10:03:06p KENNY ROGERS WHEN A CHILD IS BORN

10:06:50p JOHNNY MATHIS TOYLAND

10:10:28p ANONYMOUS 4 I SAW THREE SHIPS

10:12:34p Josh Groban BELLS OF NEW YORK CITY

10:17:15p ELVIS PRESLEY THE FIRST NOEL

10:19:22p BING CROSBY AND THE BELLS RANG

10:21:45p FRANK SINATRA THE LORD'S PRAYER

10:25:15p MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER/OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN CHRISTMAS LULLABY

10:29:01p CANDY O TERRY SILENT NIGHT

10:32:43p ASELIN DEBISON THE GIFT

10:36:08p TRISHA YEARWOOD THE SWEETEST GIFT

10:39:04p CARPENTERS HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

10:41:37p DAVE KOZ/KENNY LOGGINS DECEMBER MAKES ME FEEL THIS WAY

10:45:06p CELTIC WOMAN CHRISTMAS PINES

10:49:10p BLACKMORE'S NIGHT CHRISTMAS EVE

10:52:36p SANDI PATTI I WONDER AS I WANDER

10:55:24p ANDY WILLIAMS IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

10:57:57p ED AMES SOME CHILDREN SEE HIM

11:01:12p NEW SONG THE SONG OF CHRISTMAS

11:06:04p CLAY AIKEN O HOLY NIGHT

11:09:35p JIM BRICKMAN MY FAVORITE THINGS

11:13:49p BARBRA STREISAND SILENT NIGHT

11:16:48p ANNE MURRAY I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

11:20:57p KENNY ROGERS AWAY IN A MANGER/O HOLY NIGHT

11:23:44p THE WILSON'S HEY SANTA

11:28:10p AMERICAN BOYS CHOIR JESUS CHRIST THE APPLE TREE

11:31:11p JOHNNY MATHIS THE SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS

11:33:43p ED AMES SOME CHILDREN SEE HIM

11:37:12p ELVIS PRESLEY THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF CHRISTMAS

11:39:07p FRANK SINATRA O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

11:41:35p ROY ORBISON PRETTY PAPER

11:44:18p ANONYMOUS 4 THE HOLLY AND THE IVY

11:47:42p TRACY SILVERMAN O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM

11:50:05p HARRY BELAFONTE I HEARD THE BELLS ON CHRISTMAS DAY

11:53:04p AMY GRANT I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

11:56:24p TONY BENNETT HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Christmas Day (December 25, 2018)

12:00:04a CHRIS REA DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

12:03:55a TOMMY JAMES MATTHEW 1:18(THE BIRTH OF JESUS)

12:06:10a THE BLUE JEANERS I'M GETTING NUTTIN'FOR CHRISTMAS

12:08:44a ANDY WILLIAMS THE FIRST NOEL

12:11:46a KIM WALKER-SMITH CAROL OF THE BELLS

12:14:35a PETER BERGMAN/EVA LaRUE THE BABY JESUS/AVE MARIA

12:19:22a GENE AUTRY HE'LL BE COMING DOWN THE CHIMNEY

12:22:09a ANDREA BOCELLI ADESTE FIDELES

12:25:39a MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

12:28:21a BARBRA STREISAND O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM

12:31:52a JIM BRICKMAN/ROBIN MEADE WELCOME HOME

12:35:48a SUSAN BOYLE DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR

12:39:33a BOBBY VINTON SANTA MUST BE POLISH

12:42:13a SARAH BRIGHTMAN JESU JOY OF MAN'S DESIRING

12:46:20a TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA NUTROCKER

12:48:48a THE CAROLING PARTY THIS IS CHRISTMAS

12:50:53a DIONNE WARWICK/GLADYS KNIGHT HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

12:55:28a JOHNNY MATHIS CAROLING CAROLING

12:59:53a ROGER WHITTAKER THE HOLLY AND THE IVY

01:00:35a HARRY BELAFONTE MARY'S BOY CHILD

01:04:54a RAY CONNIFF SINGERS THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

01:09:07a TONY BENNETT WHAT CHILD IS THIS

01:13:19a BARE NAKED LADIES/SARAH McLACHLAN GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN

01:19:25a JOSE CARRERAS ADESTE FIDELES

01:21:43a ANDRE KOSTELANETZ SILVER BELLS

01:24:01a ROSANNE CASH HOW MANY CHRISTMASES

01:27:21a ELVIS PRESLEY HOLLY LEAVES AND CHRISTMAS TREES

01:29:31a KRISTIN CHENOWETH BORN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

01:34:11a CELINE DION DON'T SAVE IT ALL FOR CHRISTMAS DAY

01:38:40a ANDREA BOCELLI ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH

01:42:52a JOSH GROBAN O HOLY NIGHT

01:47:29a CARPENTERS CHRIST IS BORN

01:50:38a VINCE GUARALDI TRIO LINUS AND LUCY

01:53:36a SUSAN BOYLE MAKE ME A CHANNEL OF YOUR PEACE

01:57:52a OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN/JON SECADA EVERY TIME IT SNOWS

02:02:23a NAT KING COLE CAROLING CAROLING

02:04:22a SARAH BRIGHTMAN AVE MARIA

02:08:27a MONIQUE COLEMAN CHRISTMAS VACATION

02:11:48a THE CHOIRS OF CHRISTMAS CAROL OF THE BIRDS

02:15:37a DAN FOGELBERG AT CHRISTMAS TIME

02:19:23a CHARLOTTE CHURCH PANIS ANGELICUS

02:23:15a PERRY COMO HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

02:26:08a JUDY COLLINS COME REJOICE

02:29:40a BONEY M MARY'S BOY CHILD

02:32:14a Mariah Carey Jesus Born On This Day

02:36:24a ENYA OICHE CHIUN(SILENT NIGHT)

02:40:06a THE COMMODORES DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR

02:43:40a KELLY CLARKSON WRAPPED IN RED

02:47:10a KRISTIN CHENOWETH SLEEP WELL LITTLE CHILDREN

02:50:41a AUGIE RIOS DONDE ESTA SANTA CLAUS

02:52:59a ANDREA BOCELLI CARO GESU' BAMBINO

02:54:36a KENDALL SCHMIDT BLAME IT ON THE MISLETOE

02:58:59a BEACH BOYS FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

03:00:35a JOHN DENVER THE FIRST NOEL

03:02:45a CASTING CROWNS I HEARD THE BELLS ON CHRISTMAS DAY

03:06:58a MIKE DOUGLAS HAPPY BIRTHDAY JESUS

03:11:05a MANDISA SOMEBODY'S ANGEL

03:15:00a NAT KING COLE I SAW THREE SHIPS

03:16:24a CARPENTERS MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING

03:19:26a ROMA DOWNEY/PHIL COULTER AN IRISH BLESSING

03:23:16a CHRISTOPHER CROSS THE BEST CHRISTMAS

03:27:19a THE CHOIRS OF CHRISTMAS AWAY IN A MANGER

03:31:09a MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER WELCOME CHRISTMAS

03:33:37a CHARLOTTE CHURCH/PLACIDO DOMINGO O HOLY NIGHT

03:38:00a JOHNNY MATHIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ

03:40:28a PERRY COMO CHRIST IS BORN

03:43:32a JORDIN SPARKS DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR

03:46:59a ENYA O COME O COME EMMANUEL

03:50:30a BETTE MIDLER White Christmas

03:53:37a JOHN & YOKO HAPPY CHRISTMAS(WAR IS OVER)

03:57:44a ELVIS PRESLEY WINTER WONDERLAND

04:00:00a MARIAH CAREY ONE CHILD

04:04:21a TONY BENNETT CHRISTMASLAND

04:06:40a ANDREA BOCELLI GOD BLESS EVERYONE

04:09:52a CELINE DION THE CHRISTMAS SONG

04:14:13a Neil Diamond SILENT NIGHT

04:18:11a GENE AUTRY RUDOLPH THE RED NOSE REINDEER

04:21:21a CASTING CROWNS WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

04:26:07a JORDAN SMITH YOU'RE A MEAN ONE MR GRINCH

04:28:59a CARPENTERS AVE MARIA

04:32:12a FIVE FOR FIGHTING CHRISTMAS WHERE YOU ARE

04:35:44a VINCE GILL A CRADLE IN BETHLEHEM

04:39:53a NEW CHRISTY MINSTRELS WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

04:42:22a RAY CONNIFF SINGERS RING CHRISTMAS BELLS

04:44:46a CARRIED AWAY SNOW FALLS

04:48:28a CHARLOTTE CHURCH/BILLY GILMAN DREAM A DREAM

04:52:13a Josh Groban I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

04:54:36a TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS CANON

04:59:32a BING CROSBY IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

05:00:35a CARRIE UNDERWOOD DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR

05:04:39a NAT KING COLE THE CHRISTMAS SONG

05:09:38a MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER MESSENGERS OF CHRISTMAS

05:13:05a PERRY COMO THERE'S NO CHRISTMAS LIKE A HOME CHRISTMAS

05:15:50a JIM BRICKMAN/KRISTY STARLING SENDING YOU A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

05:19:48a ANDRE KOSTELANETZ SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

05:21:40a JACKIE EVANCHO SILENT NIGHT

05:25:07a JOSE FELICIANO FELIZ NAVIDAD

05:28:06a RAY BLOCH CHORUS WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS

05:30:42a SUPREMES SILVER BELLS

05:33:39a LEONA LEWIS ONE MORE SLEEP

05:37:35a JOHNNY MATHIS CALYPSO NOEL

05:39:40a ELVIS PRESLEY IF EVERY DAY WAS LIKE CHRISTMAS

05:42:30a DRIFTERS White Christmas

05:45:22a CELINE DION AVE MARIA

05:50:03a CARPENTERS THE CHRISTMAS SONG

05:53:41a SARAH McLACHLAN WINTER WONDERLAND

05:56:23a JIMMY BUFFETT MELE KALIKIMAKA

06:00:03a PAUL McCARTNEY WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS

06:03:45a FRANK SINATRA/CYNDI LAUPER SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

06:06:18a GENE AUTRY FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

06:08:56a DIONNE WARWICK IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

06:11:14a BEACH BOYS LITTLE SAINT NICK

06:13:08a BARRY MANILOW CHRISTMAS IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER

06:16:04a ROD STEWART/CEE LO GREEN MERRY CHRISTMAS BABY

06:19:36a CHARLOTTE CHURCH GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN

06:21:34a BING CROSBY JINGLE BELLS

06:24:06a THE WILSON'S HEY SANTA

06:29:10a THURL RAVENSCROFT You're A Mean One Mr.Grinch

06:32:04a ANDRE KOSTELANETZ CHRISTMAS CHOPSTICKS

06:34:30a BAND AID DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS

06:38:04a JIM BRICKMAN MY ANGEL(CHRISTMAS)

06:42:25a BEACH BOYS SANTA'S BEARD

06:44:38a NATALIE GRANT BELIEVE

06:49:38a JOHNNY MATHIS GIVE ME YOUR LOVE FOR CHRISTMAS

06:52:10a KELLIE PICKLER THE MAN WITH THE BAG

06:54:40a DEAN MARTIN WINTER WONDERLAND

06:57:14a MEL TORME THE CHRISTMAS SONG

07:00:24a KIMBERLEY LOCKE UP ON THE HOUSETOP

07:02:38a GENE AUTRY RUDOLPH THE RED NOSE REINDEER

07:05:48a BERT KAEMPFERT HOLIDAY FOR BELLS

07:08:05a VINCE GUARALDI TRIO CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

07:10:47a DONALD O'CONNER/DEBBIE REYNOLDS CHRISSIE THE CHRISTMAS MOUSE

07:14:10a BRENDA LEE ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

07:16:12a CARPENTERS LITTLE ALTER BOY

07:19:50a ROYAL GUARDSMEN SNOOPY'S CHRISTMAS

07:22:50a FRED ASTAIRE SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

07:25:35a GENE AUTRY HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS

07:28:04a MELISSA ETHERIDGE GLORIOUS

07:31:31a BURL IVES HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

07:36:07a ROGER MILLER OLD TOY TRAINS

07:38:29a JIMMY BUFFETT CHRISTMAS ISLAND

07:41:19a MADONNA SANTA BABY

07:43:51a BARRY MANILOW BECAUSE IT'S CHRISTMAS

07:47:34a Elmo & Patsy Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

07:50:58a Air Supply Sleigh Ride

07:53:56a BING CROSBY/ANDREWS SISTERS MELE KALIKIMAKA

07:56:47a BEACH BOYS THE MAN WITH ALL THE TOYS

07:58:14a JOHNNY MATHIS WINTER WONDERLAND

08:01:39a REO SPEEDWAGON I BELIEVE IN SANTA CLAUS

08:04:18a DAVID SEVILLE & THE CHIPMUNKS THE CHIPMUNK SONG

08:06:35a DEAN MARTIN LET IT SNOW

08:08:28a MICHAEL W.SMITH CHRISTMAS DAY

08:11:54a BOBBY HELMS JINGLE BELL ROCK

08:14:01a JOHNNY GREGORY CHORUS THREE WISE MEN, WISEMEN3

08:16:13a ELVIS PRESLEY BLUE CHRISTMAS

08:18:18a ELIZABETH CHAN BEST GIFT EVER

08:21:48a FRANK SINATRA MISTLETOE AND HOLLY

08:24:02a RASCAL FLATTS I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

08:27:24a ROSEMARY CLOONEY SUZY SNOWFLAKE

08:29:59a TOMMY JAMES I LOVE CHRISTMAS

08:34:16a NAT KING COLE O TANNENBAUM

08:37:29a Josh Groban PETIT PAPA NOEL

08:41:24a JIMMY DURANTE FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

08:43:54a RAY CONNIFF SINGERS LET IT SNOW medley

08:49:51a JIM BRICKMAN FA LA LA

08:52:26a GLORIA ESTEFAN This Christmas

08:56:25a THE SINGING DOGS JINGLE BELLS

08:58:04a PENTATONIX MARY DID YOU KNOW

09:01:29a STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN CHRISTMAS IS ALL IN THE HEART

09:06:47a AUGIE RIOS DONDE ESTA SANTA CLAUS

09:09:05a BROOK BENTON CHRISTMAS MAKES THE TOWN

09:11:36a JOHNNY MATHIS IT'S A MARSHMALLOW WORLD

09:14:13a WHAM LAST CHRISTMAS

09:17:56a WHITNEY WOLANIN RUN RUN RUDOLPH

09:21:34a DAVID BOWIE/BING CROSBY LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

09:24:04a LOU RAWLS HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

09:26:26a CAPTAIN KANGAROO THE LITTLEST SNOWMAN

09:31:10a MARIAH CAREY ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

09:35:16a NATALIE COLE NO MORE BLUE CHRISTMAS

09:39:29a BERT KAEMPFERT JINGO JANGO

09:41:38a EMMYLOU HARRIS LIGHT OF THE STABLE

09:43:58a HARRY CONNICK JR. WHEN MY HEART FINDS CHRISTMAS

09:49:07a MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER HALLELUJAH

09:53:32a SEAL CHRISTMAS SONG(CHESTNUTS ROASTING)

09:57:04a SIA CANDY CANE LANE

10:00:42a SARAH McLACHLAN WINTERSONG

10:04:07a DEAN MARTIN I'VE GOT MY LOVE TO KEEP ME WARM

10:06:47a ANNE MURRAY SILVER BELLS

10:09:28a JIM BRICKMAN HIDEAWAY(when it snows)

10:13:19a JANIS IAN EMMANUEL

10:16:05a PERCY FAITH CHORUS HAPPY HOLIDAY

10:17:57a ELVIS PRESLEY I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

10:20:28a JOHNNY MATHIS SLEIGH RIDE

10:23:22a BOBBY DARIN CHRISTMAS AULD LANG SYNE

10:26:01a BEACH BOYS LITTLE SAINT NICK

10:27:55a DAVID ARCHULETA HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

10:32:38a CARPENTERS HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

10:35:11a THE CHIPMUNKS HO HO HO

10:38:27a BING CROSBY AND THE BELLS RANG

10:40:50a Meghan Trainor White Christmas

10:44:01a ANDY WILLIAMS IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR

10:47:13a NEW SONG THE SONG OF CHRISTMAS

10:52:06a Josh Groban THE FIRST NOEL

10:56:11a THE WILSON'S HEY SANTA

11:00:48a DONNY & MARIE OSMOND WHEN CHRISTMAS COMES THIS YEAR

11:05:10a Bethel Music Kids LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

11:08:30a IL DIVO THE LORD'S PRAYER

11:11:15a ROY ORBISON PRETTY PAPER

11:13:58a FRANK SINATRA/NAT COLE THE CHRISTMAS SONG

11:17:05a NAT KING COLE ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS(IS MY 2 FRONT TEETH)

11:20:15a IL DIV0 AVE MARIA

11:25:00a BARBRA STREISAND MY FAVORITE THINGS

11:28:02a TONY BENNETT HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

11:31:23a STEVIE WONDER SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS

11:34:04a BARRY MANILOW SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

11:35:55a MICHAEL BOLTON SILENT NIGHT

11:39:54a CHRIS REA DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

11:43:45a JOSE FELICIANO MARY'S BOY CHILD

11:49:06a GENE AUTRY HE'LL BE COMING DOWN THE CHIMNEY

11:51:54a AMY GRANT BREATH OF HEAVEN(MARY'S SONG)

11:57:12a BOBBY VINTON SANTA MUST BE POLISH

11:59:52a LINDA RONSTADT/ROSEMARY CLOONEY White Christmas

12:04:23p CARPENTERS MEDLEY

12:08:04p ANDY WILLIAMS AWAY IN A MANGER

12:10:51p JOHNNY MATHIS CAROLING CAROLING

12:14:32p ELLA FITZGERALD HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

12:17:25p NATALIE COLE THE CHRISTMAS SONG

12:21:37p CHARLOTTE CHURCH LO HOW A ROSE E'ER BLOOMING

12:24:04p BOSTON POPS ORCHESTRA SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

12:26:35p ROGER WHITTAKER THE HOLLY AND THE IVY

12:30:01p JIM BRICKMAN GOOD MORNING BEAUTIFUL

12:32:36p IL DIVO PANIS ANGELICUS

12:36:15p JOHN TESH PROJECT CAROL OF THE BELLS

12:39:26p ANDRE KOSTELANETZ SILVER BELLS

12:41:44p THE CHIPMUNKS HO HO HO

12:45:00p MICHAEL KELLY-BLANCHARD/JOE NERNEY AWAY IN A MANGER

12:47:47p JOSH GROBAN O HOLY NIGHT

12:52:25p CASSANDRA KUBINSKI A STABLE SONG

12:55:42p BING CROSBY White Christmas

12:58:42p BARBRA STREISAND HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

01:01:58p JOSHUA BELL/STRAIGHT NO CHASER NUTCRACKER MEDLEY

01:05:30p AMY GRANT EMMANUEL GOD WITH US

01:14:21p NEW SONG THE SONG OF CHRISTMAS

01:23:36p NAT KING COLE CAROLING CAROLING

01:25:35p PEABO BRYSON/ROBERTA FLACK I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

01:29:23p BETTE MIDLER COOL YULE

01:32:25p ANDY WILLIAMS SWEET LITTLE JESUS BOY

01:35:37p Neil Diamond YOU MAKE IT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS

01:39:28p PERRY COMO HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

01:42:21p DOLLY PARTON WINTER WONDERLAND

01:45:50p WHITNEY IRWIN O HOLY NIGHT

01:50:08p Frankie Valli White Christmas

01:53:01p KELLY CLARKSON WRAPPED IN RED

01:56:31p HARRY CONNICK JR. CHRISTMAS WALTZ

02:00:28p JIM BRICKMAN/John Oates THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

02:03:23p RICKY MARTIN WHAT CHILD IS THIS(ESPANOL)

02:06:57p BEACH BOYS FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

02:08:47p BARRY MANILOW SILVER BELLS

02:11:21p CELTIC WOMAN DING DONG MERRILY ON HIGH

02:14:17p RICHARD MARX/KENNY LOGGINS LET THERE BE PEACE ON EARTH

02:17:24p CARPENTERS MERRY CHRISTMAS DARLING

02:20:26p Josh Groban HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

02:24:19p MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN

02:29:11p CHARLOTTE CHURCH AVE MARIA

02:31:48p NATALIE COLE/NAT KING COLE THE CHRISTMAS SONG

02:35:23p JOHNNY MATHIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ

02:37:51p ROCKAPELLA I HEARD THE BELLS ON CHRISTMAS DAY

02:39:31p CELINE DION ADESTE FIDELES

02:44:26p Troy Johnson Children On Christmas Day

02:47:52p JOHN & YOKO HAPPY CHRISTMAS(WAR IS OVER)

02:51:16p MICHAEL BUBLE SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

02:54:03p MICHAEL KELLY-BLANCHARD BABY IS SLEEPING

02:58:16p ELVIS PRESLEY WINTER WONDERLAND

03:00:31p MOODY BLUES THE QUIET OF CHRISTMAS MORNING(BACH 147)

03:03:18p GENE AUTRY RUDOLPH THE RED NOSE REINDEER

03:06:28p DONNY OSMOND CHRISTMAS TIME

03:08:46p FAITH HILL A BABY CHANGES EVERYTHING

03:13:45p MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR JOY TO THE WORLD

03:15:53p NEW CHRISTY MINSTRELS WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

03:18:06p JIM BRICKMAN COMING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

03:22:32p TED BURNDT THE SOLIDER'S SILENT NIGHT

03:26:54p AMY GRANT JOY TO THE WORLD/FOR UNTO US A CHILD

03:29:24p HALL & OATES IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR

03:33:37p TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS CANON

03:37:50p DA YOOPERS RUSTY CHEVROLET

03:40:23p CARPENTERS O HOLY NIGHT

03:43:38p Neil Diamond Christmas Medley(Almost Day/Happy Song/Wish U

03:46:46p BING CROSBY IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

03:49:29p PRIMAL SKY CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS

03:52:59p Josh Groban ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH

03:57:06p NAT KING COLE THE CHRISTMAS SONG

04:00:12p NANA MOUSKOURI AVE MARIA

04:04:01p PERRY COMO THERE'S NO CHRISTMAS LIKE A HOME CHRISTMAS

04:06:45p JUDY GARLAND HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

04:09:21p SARAH BRIGHTMAN I BELEIVE IN FATHER CHRISTMAS

04:13:17p MARIE MILLER SILENT NIGHT

04:16:10p ANDRE KOSTELANETZ SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

04:18:02p JOHN DENVER CHRISTMAS FOR COWBOYS

04:20:07p FRANK SINATRA CHRISTMAS WALTZ

04:23:40p ANNE MURRAY IT CAME UPON A MIDNIGHT CLEAR

04:26:19p Marc Anthony CHRISTMAS AULD LANG SYNE

04:29:14p JOSE FELICIANO FELIZ NAVIDAD

04:32:13p KATY PERRY COZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

04:35:12p MARTINA McBRIDE O HOLY NIGHT

04:39:13p THE SINGING DOGS JINGLE BELLS

04:40:52p SUPREMES SILVER BELLS

04:43:49p THE GLEE CHRISTMAS ALBUM LAST CHRISTMAS

04:47:18p PETER PAUL & MARY THE CHRISTMAS DINNER

04:50:58p JOHNNY MATHIS CALYPSO NOEL

04:53:04p AMY GRANT O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

04:55:56p DRIFTERS White Christmas

04:58:33p BING CROSBY A TIME TO BE JOLLY

05:00:45p TONY BENNETT SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

05:03:20p POINT OF GRACE HOW GREAT OUR JOY

05:04:37p CARPENTERS THE CHRISTMAS SONG

05:08:15p ELLIOTT YAMIN WARM ME UP

05:11:13p JIM BRICKMAN DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR

05:15:46p NAT KING COLE HARK! THE HERALD ANGELS

05:17:31p DAVIS MALLORY BOX IT UP

05:21:23p JIMMY BUFFETT MELE KALIKIMAKA

05:24:18p PHIL MOORE I SAW MOMMY KISSING SANTA CLAUS

05:29:21p LADY ANTEBELLUM ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU

05:32:50p IL DIVO SILENT NIGHT

05:36:18p DAVE KOZ/KENNY LOGGINS DECEMBER MAKES ME FEEL THIS WAY

05:40:08p STRAIGHT NO CHASER/PAUL McCARTNEY WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS

05:43:32p LOU MONTE DOMINICK THE DONKEY(THE ITALIAN CHRISTMASDONKEY)

05:45:56p MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR FOR UNTO A CHILD IS BORN

05:50:59p GENE AUTRY FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

05:53:37p Josh Groban O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

05:58:12p MEGHAN TRAINOR I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

06:00:35p JOHN SCHNEIDER IT'S CHRISTMAS

06:05:19p BARRY MANILOW HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

06:07:41p NANA MOUSKOURI MINUIT CHRETIEN(O HOLY NIGHT)

06:11:38p ROD STEWART/CEE LO GREEN MERRY CHRISTMAS BABY

06:15:10p SHERYL CROW THERE IS A STAR THAT SHINES TONIGHT

06:18:59p PENTATONIX THAT'S CHRISTMAS TO ME

06:22:35p CARPENTERS SILENT NIGHT

06:25:51p BROOK BENTON THIS TIME OF THE YEAR

06:28:15p BING CROSBY JINGLE BELLS

06:30:47p MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER WINTER WONDERLAND

06:34:06p CHRIS RICE WELCOME TO OUR WORLD

06:37:09p MATTHEW WEST THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS

06:40:43p THURL RAVENSCROFT You're A Mean One Mr.Grinch

06:43:37p KATHARINE McPHEE I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

06:46:40p DONNY OSMOND ANGELS WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH

06:52:19p BAND AID DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS

06:55:54p LINDA RONSTADT/CHOIR OF TUSCON O MAGNUM MYSTERIUM

06:59:10p BEACH BOYS SANTA'S BEARD

07:00:35p KENNY ROGERS CHRISTMAS EVERYDAY

07:04:56p MANHATTAN TRANSFER CAROLING CAROLING

07:06:15p ELVIS PRESLEY O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM

07:08:47p JOHNNY MATHIS GIVE ME YOUR LOVE FOR CHRISTMAS

07:11:19p John Oates/The Time Jumpers SANTA BE GOOD TO ME

07:14:44p INDIGO JAZZ BAND WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS

07:18:23p DIANA ROSS CAROL OF THE DRUM

07:20:59p ANDRE KOSTELANETZ WE WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS

07:23:01p DEAN MARTIN WINTER WONDERLAND

07:24:50p KIDZ BOP KIDS RUDOLPH THE RED NOSE REINDEER

07:27:23p SELAH MARY SWEET MARY

07:30:29p ANNE COCHRAN THIS IS THE SEASON

07:34:22p MEL TORME THE CHRISTMAS SONG

07:37:47p MELISSA MANCHESTER CRADLE IN BETHLEHEM

07:40:46p FRANK SINATRA White Christmas

07:44:11p ROBERT SHAW CHORALE HALLELUJAH CHORUS

07:47:37p Jordan Smith f/Michael W. Smith All Is Well

07:54:14p TOMMY JAMES MATTHEW 1:18(THE BIRTH OF JESUS)

07:59:46p CARPENTERS SILENT NIGHT

08:03:41p RAY CHARLES THAT SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS

08:08:44p BING CROSBY I HEARD THE BELLS ON CHRISTMAS DAY

08:11:24p VINCE GUARALDI TRIO CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

08:14:06p Josh Groban BELLS OF NEW YORK CITY

08:18:04p MARIAH CAREY HARK! THE HERALD ANGELS

08:20:56p ROD STEWART/MARY J BLIGE WE THREE KINGS

08:24:17p BRENDA LEE ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE

08:26:19p ASELIN DEBISON THE GIFT

08:29:44p RAY CONNIFF SINGERS FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

08:32:39p MORMON TABERNACLE CHOIR O COME ALL YE FAITHFUL

08:36:11p BETTE MIDLER/JOHNNY MATHIS WINTER WONDERLAND/LET IT SNOW

08:38:53p ANDY WILLIAMS HAPPY HOLIDAY

08:41:26p MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

08:45:31p ELVIS PRESLEY SILENT NIGHT

08:48:00p JIM BRICKMAN/KENNY LOGGINS STARBRIGHT

08:51:00p GENE AUTRY HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS

08:53:29p STEVIE WONDER/Andra Day SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS

08:56:52p MICHAEL W.SMITH CHRISTMAS ANGELS

09:01:12p BURL IVES HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS

09:03:21p LINDA RONSTADT WELSH CAROL

09:07:12p ROGER MILLER OLD TOY TRAINS

09:09:12p MUPPETS/JOHN DENVER THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

09:13:35p TONY BENNETT WHITE CHRISTMAS

09:15:36p DONNA SUMMER CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

09:20:01p EARTHA KITT SANTA BABY

09:23:23p ANNE MURRAY I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

09:26:58p NICOLETTE LARSON THIS CHRISTMAS DAY

09:31:18p JAMES TAYLOR MON BEAU SAPIN(O CHRISTMAS TREE)

09:34:19p KIM WALKER-SMITH CAROL OF THE BELLS

09:36:52p CARPENTERS SLEIGH RIDE

09:39:32p STRAIGHT NO CHASER THAT'S WHY WE CELEBRATE

09:42:36p JOHN TESH PANIS ANGELICUS

09:46:15p DIONNE WARWICK/GLADYS KNIGHT HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

09:50:50p BING CROSBY/ANDREWS SISTERS MELE KALIKIMAKA

09:53:41p DIDIPOP LET'S MAKE SANTA CLAUS HAPPY TONIGHT

09:56:18p JOHN SCHNEIDER O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM

10:00:11p JOHNNY MATHIS WINTER WONDERLAND

10:03:24p EVIE TORNQUIST AWAY IN A MANGER

10:05:59p DEAN MARTIN LET IT SNOW

10:07:52p AMY GRANT I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

10:11:24p BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN YEARS

10:16:12p BOBBY HELMS JINGLE BELL ROCK

10:18:19p RONAN TYNAN AVE MARIA

10:22:26p BARE NAKED LADIES/SARAH McLACHLAN GOD REST YE MERRY GENTLEMEN

10:25:53p JIM BRICKMAN THE GIFT

10:30:08p DARYL STUERMER LITTLE DRUMMER BOY

10:33:56p CELINE DION DON'T SAVE IT ALL FOR CHRISTMAS DAY

10:38:25p ELVIS PRESLEY BLUE CHRISTMAS

10:40:50p GEORGE STRAIT CHRISTMAS COOKIES

10:44:00p ARETHA FRANKLIN WINTER WONDERLAND

10:46:07p CARRIE UNDERWOOD O HOLY NIGHT

10:49:56p OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN/JON SECADA EVERY TIME IT SNOWS

10:53:43p FRANK SINATRA MISTLETOE AND HOLLY

10:55:57p BOBBY VINTON SILENT NIGHT

11:00:13p PENTATONIX MARY DID YOU KNOW

11:03:29p BARBRA STREISAND THE LORD'S PRAYER

11:06:09p NAT KING COLE O TANNENBAUM

11:09:02p DAN FOGELBERG AT CHRISTMAS TIME

11:12:54p JOHNNY MATHIS JINGLE BELLS

11:15:40p TRISHA YEARWOOD SWEET LITTLE JESUS BOY

11:18:15p ROSEMARY CLOONEY SUZY SNOWFLAKE

11:20:50p ENYA OICHE CHIUN(SILENT NIGHT)

11:24:32p BING CROSBY SNOW

11:27:15p CELTIC WOMAN AVE MARIA

11:30:38p KENDALL SCHMIDT BLAME IT ON THE MISLETOE

11:34:19p RAY CONNIFF SINGERS LET IT SNOW medley

11:39:32p KELLY CLARKSON I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

11:42:35p MANDISA SOMEBODY'S ANGEL

11:45:54p ELVIS PRESLEY/ANNE MURRAY SILVER BELLS