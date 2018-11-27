500+ Christmas Cookie Recipes
November 27, 2018
This is the best time of the year for baking! These are kitchen tested, kid approved recipes!
Browse our list of over 500 Christmas Cookie recipes - plus recipes for holiday candy, cakes, pies, beverages and more. They are listed alphabetically... just click on the name for the recipe!
- Aachener Printen four point eight stars
- Alabama Fudge-Pecan Chewies four point nine stars
- Alfajores four point nine stars
- Almond Chocolate Bars four stars
- Almond Cookie Strips four point nine stars
- Almond Cream Spritz four point two stars
- Almond Macaroons four point three stars
- Almond Snow Cookies four point two stars
- Almond Truffles three and a half stars
- American Flag Cookies four and a half stars
- Amish Ginger Cookies four point nine stars
- Andes Mint Cookies five stars
- Angel Whispers four and a half stars
- Anginetti Cookies three point eight stars
- Anise Tuiles Cookies five stars
- Anisette Cookies four point seven stars
- Anzac Biscuits five stars
- Apple Cranberry Pie with Orange Pastry Crust three stars
- Apricot Chocolate Chip Cookies three stars
- Apricot Foldovers four point seven stars
- Apricot Walnut Crescents four stars
- Audrey's Chocolate Zucchini Nut Bread five stars
- Aunt Ellen's Man's Cake four stars
- Aunt Henny's Holiday Eggnog Chiffon Pie Filling not yet reviewed
- Aunt Jackie's Pecan Tarts five stars
- Authentic Molasses Cookies four point eight stars
- Bailey's Irish Cream Cake four point nine stars
- Banbury Tarts five stars
- Basler Brunsli four stars
- Basler Lekerli four stars
- Berliner Kranser four and a half stars
- Biberli four stars
- Birds Nests four point six stars
- Bisquick Butterscotch Brownies five stars
- Bittersweet Chocolate Truffles four point six stars
- Bizcochitos four point seven stars
- Black Cat Cookies four point eight stars
- Black Raspberry Rugelach five stars
- Black Walnut Cookies four point seven stars
- Blockbuster Brownies four point nine stars
- BonBon Cookies five stars
- Bordeaux Fudge Cookies five stars
- Bourbon Balls four point six stars
- Brown Sugar Cookies four point four stars
- Brown Sugar Spritz three point eight stars
- Browned Butter Frosting four stars
- Brownie Macaroon Cookies five stars
- Buckeyes four point eight stars
- Buttercream Frosting four and a half stars
- Buttergeback four and a half stars
- Butternut Balls four point two stars
- Butterscotch Brownies four point three stars
- Butterscotch Gingerbread People four point eight stars
- Butterscotch Haystacks four point nine stars
- Butterscotch Oatmeal Bars four point four stars
- Canadian Flag Cookies four point seven stars
- Candied Ginger Shortbread four point eight stars
- Candy Bar Cushions four point eight stars
- Candy Cane Cookies four point three stars
- Candy Cane Crisps five stars
- Candy Cane Mint Float four stars
- Candy's Inhalers four and a half stars
- Cannoli five stars
- Caramel Almond Wafers five stars
- Caramel Apple Cookies four and a half stars
- Caramel Candy Bars five stars
- Caramel Date Bars with Cranberries and Walnuts four point nine stars
- Caramel Explosion Truffles four stars
- Caramel Rum Spice Blondies four stars
- Cardamom Print Wafers four point three stars
- Carrot Cookies (for horses) four point eight stars
- Cathedral Windows four point eight stars
- Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookies three point seven stars
- Cherry Mash Candy Bar four point seven stars
- Cherry Nut Balls three point seven stars
- Cherry Pecan Drops five stars
- Cherry Thumbprints five stars
- Chewy Caramel Bars four point eight stars
- Chewy Cheesecake Cookies four point four stars
- Chewy Chocolate Eatmore Bars four point one stars
- Chewy Noëls four point seven stars
- Chewy Pecan Cookies four and a half stars
- Chinese Almond Cookies four point four stars
- Chinese Fortune Cookies four point one stars
- Choco-Mint Snaps four point eight stars
- Chocolate Cherry Biscotti four point two stars
- Chocolate Cherry Kris Kringles four and a half stars
- Chocolate Chews four point one stars
- Chocolate Chews five stars
- Chocolate Chip Blondies four point two stars
- Chocolate Chip Brickle Bars four point nine stars
- Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Jar four point eight stars
- Chocolate Chip Mexican Wedding Cakes four stars
- Chocolate Chip Monster Pops five stars
- Chocolate Chip Spritz three point nine stars
- Chocolate Chip Tea Cookies four point seven stars
- Chocolate Chunk Snowballs four and a half stars
- Chocolate Coconut Bars four point one stars
- Chocolate Covered Raisin Cookies in a Jar four point three stars
- Chocolate Crinkles four point three stars
- Chocolate Dipped Orange Cookies two stars
- Chocolate Drizzlers five stars
- Chocolate Easter Eggs four and a half stars
- Chocolate Florentines four point six stars
- Chocolate Ginger Shortbread four point one stars
- Chocolate Glaze five stars
- Chocolate Kiss Surprises five stars
- Chocolate Lemon Shortbread four point two stars
- Chocolate Lovers' Dream Cookies five stars
- Chocolate Macaroons five stars
- Chocolate Mint Brownies four point nine stars
- Chocolate Nuggets four stars
- Chocolate Nut Crinkles four stars
- Chocolate Nut Slices four stars
- Chocolate Orange Balls four point seven stars
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars four point seven stars
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Crispy Balls four point eight stars
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies five stars
- Chocolate Peanut Pinwheels five stars
- Chocolate Pillows five stars
- Chocolate Rum Balls four point nine stars
- Chocolate Rum Bars three stars
- Chocolate Snowflake Macaroons five stars
- Chocolate Spritz three point four stars
- Chocolate Sugar Cookies four and a half stars
- Chocolate-Apricot Filled Flakies five stars
- Chocolate-Dipped Almond Crescents five stars
- Chocolate-Dipped Marshmallows five stars
- Chocolate-Filled Oat Bars not yet reviewed
- Christmas Berry Mocha Fudge four point three stars
- Christmas Casserole Cookies three point seven stars
- Christmas Cheer Cookies three point three stars
- Christmas Fudge four point six stars
- Christmas Haystacks four point nine stars
- Christmas Peanut Butter Melt-a-Ways four point four stars
- Christmas Peppermint Candy four point six stars
- Christmas Rock Cookies five stars
- Christmas Tree Sandwiches three point eight stars
- Chräbeli five stars
- Cinnamon and Hazelnut Biscotti five stars
- Cinnamon Dough Ornaments four point seven stars
- Cinnamon Madeleines five stars
- Cinnamon-Spiced Ginger Crisps four stars
- Citrus Christmas Tea four and a half stars
- Coconut Balls four point one stars
- Coconut BonBons four and a half stars
- Coconut Lime Squares three point three stars
- Coconut Macadamia Dark Chocolate Bars not yet reviewed
- Coconut Macaroons four point three stars
- Coconut Nests four point seven stars
- Coconut Pecan Cake five stars
- Coconut Pralines five stars
- Coconut Raspberry Ribbon Squares four point one stars
- Coconut Sarah Bernhardts five stars
- Coconut Top Hats four stars
- Colorado Cowboy Cookies four point eight stars
- Cookie Fudge four point seven stars
- Cookies and Cream Torte four and a half stars
- Cordial Cups four point six stars
- Cornflake Wreath Cookies four point six stars
- Cornmeal, Chile, and Pumpkin Seed Lace Cookies not yet reviewed
- Cotlets five stars
- Crack Top Sugar Cookie three stars
- Cranberry Almond Chocolate Biscotti five stars
- Cranberry Biscotti in a Jar four point seven stars
- Cranberry Cookies four point seven stars
- Cranberry Decadent Cookies four point seven stars
- Cranberry Fudge five stars
- Cranberry Hootycreeks five stars
- Cranberry Lemon Cookies four and a half stars
- Cranberry Lemon Sandwiches five stars
- Cranberry Magic Bars five stars
- Cranberry Pinwheels five stars
- Cranberry Punch five stars
- Cranberry Tea Punch four stars
- Cranberry Walnut Bars five stars
- Cranberry-Orange Loaf five stars
- Cream Cheese Dainties four point seven stars
- Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies four and a half stars
- Cream Cheese Walnut Cookies four stars
- Cream Wafers five stars
- Creepy Crawly Spider Cookies three point eight stars
- Creme de Menthe Balls three point nine stars
- Creme de Menthe Squares four point eight stars
- Crispy Easter Egg Nests five stars
- Crockpot Hot Cocoa for a Group three and a half stars
- Crunchy Easter Nests three and a half stars
- Danish Christmas Cookies five stars
- Danske Smakager four and a half stars
- Dark Chocolate Madeleines not yet reviewed
- Date Filled Cookies four point four stars
- Date-Nut Treasures three stars
- Decadent Banana Caramel Cheesecake five stars
- Delicate Lemon Squares four and a half stars
- Donna's Sugar Cookies four and a half stars
- Double Chocolate Fudge five stars
- Double Chocolate Graham Drops four point seven stars
- Double Chocolate Kisses four point three stars
- Double-Decker Fudge five stars
- Double-Quick Pumpkin Bars four stars
- Dreamsickle Cookies four point three stars
- Dreamsicle Cookies In a Jar four point three stars
- Dried Fruit & Nut Bites five stars
- Easter Lily Cones four and a half stars
- Easter Story Cookies four point seven stars
- Easy Clothespin Cookies five stars
- Easy Dog Biscuits five stars
- Easy Toffee four and a half stars
- Edelman Cookies three and a half stars
- Edible Cookie Ornaments four point three stars
- Eggnog three point eight stars
- Eggnog Fudge four and a half stars
- Eggnog Kringla five stars
- Eggnog Snickerdoodles four point four stars
- Eggnog Spritz four point seven stars
- Eggnog Truffles five stars
- English Cherubs five stars
- English Toffee four point nine stars
- English Toffee Squares four point nine stars
- Eskimo Snowballs four point four stars
- Fantasy Fudge five stars
- Fattigmann five stars
- Festive Nutella Biscotti four point three stars
- Fig Cookies four point eight stars
- Fingerklatschen five stars
- Finnish Chestnut Fingers five stars
- Flaming Arrows four and a half stars
- Florentines five stars
- Forgotten Cookies four point nine stars
- Fresh Apple Chews five stars
- Frogs four point eight stars
- Frosted Lebkuchen three stars
- Fruit Wreaths three stars
- Fudge Easter Eggs five stars
- Gail's Raspberry Almond Cookies five stars
- Gail's Raspberry Almond Cookies three point seven stars
- Galettes five stars
- Georgia Lizzies five stars
- Ginger Oatmeal Crisps two point nine stars
- Gingerbread Biscotti four point eight stars
- Gingerbread Cookies in a Jar four point six stars
- Gingerbread House Cake four point four stars
- Gingerbread Spritz three point one stars
- Glowing Jack-o-Lantern Cookies five stars
- Gooey Butter Cookies four point nine stars
- Graham Sandwiches not yet reviewed
- Grandma Sears' Soft Molasses Creams four and a half stars
- Grandma's Fattigmann three point three stars
- Greek Honey-Walnut Balls four point eight stars
- Half Ways four point six stars
- Halloween Crisp Candy Corn Treats three stars
- Hamantashen five stars
- Hawaiian Oatmeal Cookies four stars
- Haystacks four point eight stars
- Hazelnut Holiday Balls three stars
- Healthy Feel-Good Chocolate Chip Balls four point six stars
- Hecker Nuesse Kuchen (Hickory Nut Cookies) three and a half stars
- Hidden Treasures four point six stars
- Ho-Ho Snowballs four point eight stars
- Holiday Cider Punch three stars
- Holiday Drum Cookies five stars
- Holiday Fruit Drops four point seven stars
- Horse Cookies four point four stars
- Hot Buttered Toffee Coffee three stars
- Hot Christmas Tea four and a half stars
- Hot Holiday Cider three point seven stars
- Hot Mulled Wine four point six stars
- How not to cook your own goose four stars
- How to Preserve a Husband four point seven stars
- How to preserve children five stars
- Hungarian Kifli four point three stars
- Hungarian Nut Foldovers not yet reviewed
- Hungarian Nut Rolls five stars
- Icebox Cookies three point nine stars
- Irish Crème Fudge five stars
- Irish Whiskey Cookies four point eight stars
- Italian Fig Cookies four point three stars
- Italian Flag Cookies four point three stars
- Italian Love Knots five stars
- Italian Tea Cakes three point eight stars
- Jan Hagels five stars
- Jeweled Holiday Brownies not yet reviewed
- Judy's Nut Ball Cookies four point seven stars
- Kahlua Gingerbread four and a half stars
- Kahlua Gingerbread Cutouts four point four stars
- Kentucky Bourbon Balls four point three stars
- Key Lime Shortbread three point eight stars
- Klutchens three point seven stars
- Knock You Naked Brownies four point nine stars
- Kolachki four point six stars
- Kolaczki four point eight stars
- Koulourakia four and a half stars
- Kourabiedes three point three stars
- Kourambiethes four stars
- Kringla four point six stars
- Kringla II four stars
- Kris Kringles four stars
- Krusczyki four point seven stars
- Lace Almond Cookies (Tuiles) four point two stars
- Ladylocks five stars
- Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies five stars
- Laura's Hot Cocoa Mix four point nine stars
- Lebkuchen Spice Spritz four point seven stars
- Lemon Bars four point seven stars
- Lemon Cinnamon Cookies four point two stars
- Lemon Gingerbread Bars three point two stars
- Lemon Ice Bars four stars
- Lemon Macaroons one star
- Lemon Madeleines four point three stars
- Lemon Polenta Cake four and a half stars
- Lemon Slice Cookies four stars
- Lemon Sugar Cookies four point one stars
- Letterbanket five stars
- Lime Icing three stars
- Lime Pistachio Cookies four point eight stars
- Linda Léone's Chocolate Chip Cookies five stars
- Linzer Cookies five stars
- Lollipop Cookies four point three stars
- Low Carb Almond Biscotti five stars
- Low Carb Almond Sugar Cookies four point eight stars
- Low Carb Brownies three point six stars
- Low Carb Chocolate Chip Cookies three point eight stars
- Low Carb Chocolate Chip Cookies II two and a half stars
- Low Carb Hot Cocoa four point two stars
- Low Carb Peanut Butter Cookies two point nine stars
- Low-Carb Snickerdoodles four stars
- Luscious Apricot Bars four point nine stars
- Lynne's Cowboy Cookies not yet reviewed
- Macadamia Coconut Icebox Cookies four point eight stars
- Madeleines four point eight stars
- Mailanderli five stars
- Mandelbrot two stars
- Mantecaditos four point nine stars
- Maple Walnut Squares five stars
- Mary's Sugar Cookies four point nine stars
- Melomakarona four point eight stars
- Meltaway Cookies four point three stars
- Melting Moments four point nine stars
- Meringue Glazed Caramel Cinnamon Bars not yet reviewed
- Meringue Nests five stars
- Mexican Flag Cookies four point two stars
- Mexican Hot Chocolate four point two stars
- Mexican Wedding Cakes five stars
- Midnight Mints five stars
- Mincemeat Surprise Cookies three point seven stars
- Minnesota Munchers four point nine stars
- Mint Chocolate Pinwheels three point eight stars
- Mint Kiss Spritz four point six stars
- Mocha Cheesecake Squares five stars
- Mocha Coffee Gift Mix four point eight stars
- Mocha Crinkles five stars
- Mocha Hearts four point six stars
- Mocha Macadamia Shortbread five stars
- Mocha Punch five stars
- Molasses Crinkles four point nine stars
- Mom's Irish Soda Bread four point three stars
- Mom's Scones five stars
- MomMom's Sugar Cookies three point nine stars
- Moravian Scotch Cakes five stars
- Muddy Buddies five stars
- Musner five stars
- Nancy's Forgotten Cookies, Low-Carb Version four point eight stars
- Nancy's Low Carb Lemon Squares three point seven stars
- Napoleon Creams five stars
- Neapolitan Shell Cookies four stars
- No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars four point nine stars
- No-chill Cutout Sugar Cookies four point four stars
- Norwegian Cookies four point nine stars
- Norwegian Wreath Cookies three and a half stars
- Nougat Truffles four stars
- Nut Boats five stars
- Nut Cookie Tartlets four point eight stars
- Nut Horns five stars
- Nut Roll four point nine stars
- Nutella Crackle Cookies five stars
- Nutmeg Logs five stars
- Nutty Caramel Bars five stars
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies in a Jar four point nine stars
- Oatmeal Coconut Crisps four and a half stars
- Oatmeal Fudge Bars five stars
- Oatmeal Raisin Spice Cookies in a Jar five stars
- Oatmeal Shortbread four point four stars
- Oatmeal Snickerdoodles four point six stars
- Old-fashioned Hot Chocolate four point two stars
- Orange Creme Brownies five stars
- Orange Fudge five stars
- Orange Pumpkin Cookies two point eight stars
- Palmeras three stars
- Panocha four point nine stars
- Parmesan Rosemary Shortbread with Cranberry Topping five stars
- Pastel de Navidad four stars
- Pat's Peanut Butter Brownies four stars
- Peanut Blossoms five stars
- Peanut Brittle Cookies five stars
- Peanut Butter 'N Brickle Cookies four stars
- Peanut Butter Balls four point seven stars
- Peanut Butter Cookies four point eight stars
- Peanut Butter Cornflake Drops four point six stars
- Peanut Butter Cup Cookies in a Jar three point eight stars
- Peanut Butter Dog Treats not yet reviewed
- Peanut Butter Eggs four point eight stars
- Peanut Butter Fudge four point four stars
- Peanut Butter Heath Bar Blondies five stars
- Peanut Butter Meltaway Fudge three and a half stars
- Peanut Butter Mud Pie five stars
- Peanut Butter Oatmeal Drops four point nine stars
- Peanut Butter Pie four point eight stars
- Peanut Butter Raisin Bars five stars
- Peanut Butter Temptations four point nine stars
- Peanut Crisps not yet reviewed
- Peanut Raisin Bars five stars
- Pecan Fingers four point two stars
- Pecan Petits four point six stars
- Pecan Pie Bars four point eight stars
- Penny's No Bake Cookies four and a half stars
- Pepperkakor four point two stars
- Peppermint Christmas Cookies three and a half stars
- Peppermint Fudge four point two stars
- Peppermint Snowballs four point eight stars
- Perfect Maple Walnut Fudge four point six stars
- Persimmon Cookies three point seven stars
- Pfefferneuse four point eight stars
- Pfeffernuesse four point two stars
- Pina Colada Spritz four point three stars
- Pine Nut Crescents four stars
- Pineapple Cookies four and a half stars
- Pineapple Cookies four point six stars
- Pineapple Wassail five stars
- Piparkakut four and a half stars
- Pistachio Christmas Ribbon Bars five stars
- Pittsburgh Pumpkin Roll five stars
- Pizzelles four point seven stars
- Pope's Cake five stars
- Potato Candy four point eight stars
- Potato Chip Cookies In a Jar four point seven stars
- Potato Fudge four stars
- Powdered Sugar Icing I four point seven stars
- Powdered Sugar Icing II four and a half stars
- Praline Thins three and a half stars
- Princess Gems four stars
- Pumpkin Butterscotch Fudge Bars four point three stars
- Pumpkin Cookies four point six stars
- Pumpkin Gauffrettes one star
- Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies four point one stars
- Pumpkin Pie Biscotti five stars
- Pumpkin Pie Squares four point eight stars
- Pumpkin Praline Pie five stars
- Pumpkin Roll five stars
- Pumpkin Spritz two and a half stars
- Quebec Maple Date Cookies three point three stars
- Quick and Easy Butter Cookies four point three stars
- Quick Peanut Butter Cookies four point seven stars
- Quick-as-a-Bunny Easter Egg Nests five stars
- Raisin-Walnut Filled Pumpkin Spice Cookies five stars
- Raspberry Tassies three point eight stars
- Red White and Blue Cookies two point six stars
- Refrigerator Pecan Shortbread one point eight stars
- Rhubarb Dream Bars four point four stars
- Rice Krispies Peanut Butter Bars four point nine stars
- Ricotta Cheese Cookies four point eight stars
- Rollo Cookies four point eight stars
- Rolo Cookies four point four stars
- Rosettes five stars
- Royal Icing four point six stars
- Rules for eating five stars
- Russian Tea Cakes four point nine stars
- Sacher Torte Cookies four point three stars
- Salt Dough Ornaments four point eight stars
- Sand Art Brownies four point eight stars
- Sandbakelser five stars
- Santa's Whiskers I four point nine stars
- Santa's Whiskers II four point seven stars
- Savoury Cheddar Cheese Thumbprint Cookies four point two stars
- Savoury Cheddar Cheese Thumbprint Cookies not yet reviewed
- Scotch Shortbread four point eight stars
- Scottish Shortbread four point seven stars
- Sensational Double Layer Pumpkin Pie five stars
- Seven Layer Magic Bars five stars
- Slice and Bake Chocolate Fruitcake Rounds five stars
- Snickerdoodles five stars
- Snickers Cookies four point nine stars
- Snowball Cookies four point eight stars
- Snowflakes four point seven stars
- Snowy Mountains four stars
- Soda Bread Cookies four point four stars
- Sour Cream Spritz four point nine stars
- Spanish Sand Cookies not yet reviewed
- Speculaas four and a half stars
- Spice Sugar Cookies four point nine stars
- Spicy Cheese Shortbread four and a half stars
- Spicy Gingerbread Cookies four point eight stars
- Spicy Pumpkin Bars not yet reviewed
- Spitzbuben four point nine stars
- Springerle five stars
- Spritz four point eight stars
- St. Patrick's Pistachio Cutouts five stars
- Stained Glass Window Cookies three point eight stars
- Steve's Chocolaty Chocolate Mint Chip Cookies four stars
- Stollen five stars
- Strufoli four point eight stars
- Sugar Cookies four point six stars
- Suvaroffs not yet reviewed
- Swedish Dream Cookies four and a half stars
- Swedish Hardtack four stars
- Swedish Rolls five stars
- Swirled Peppermint Bark five stars
- Teebroedchen (Christmas Tea Biscuits) four point one stars
- The Fruitcake Hater's Fruitcake five stars
- The Neiman-Marcus Cookie four point eight stars
- The Original Nanaimo Bar five stars
- The REAL Neiman-Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie four stars
- The Ultimate Sugar Cookie four point seven stars
- Thumbprint Cookies five stars
- Tiger Cookies four point two stars
- Tiny Fudge Tarts four point two stars
- Tiramisu Cheesecake five stars
- Tiramisu Cheesecake five stars
- Toffee Butter Crunch five stars
- Toffee Pecan Blondies five stars
- Toffee Squares four point one stars
- Torta Fregolotti five stars
- Triple Chocolate Biscotti four stars
- Triple Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies four point eight stars
- Tropical Crunch Bars one star
- Tropical Lime Cookies four stars
- Turkish Delight four point three stars
- Turtle Dove Bars three stars
- Vanilla Kipferl five stars
- Velveeta Peanut Butter Fudge four point six stars
- Venetian Layered Cookie Bars five stars
- Viennese Marzipan Bars five stars
- Wacky Cake four point nine stars
- Walnut Brandy Balls four point eight stars
- Walnut Butter Cookies three point eight stars
- Walnut Cappuccino Biscotti four point seven stars
- Walnut Frosty Cookies four point eight stars
- Walnut Fudge Pie five stars
- Weihnachtskekse four point four stars
- Whipped Shortbread four point nine stars
- White Chocolate and Lime Truffles four stars
- White Chocolate Blueberry Truffles five stars
- White Chocolate Macadamia Truffles five stars
- White Christmas four point three stars
- Wild Blueberry Cookies three point six stars
- Winter Birch Tree Cookies four point eight stars
- Yeast Crisps four point eight stars
- Yugoslavian Christmas Cookies nine stars
- Zimtsterne four point four stars
- Zucchini Chocolate Cake five stars
- Zucchini Wheat Germ Cookies two point three stars