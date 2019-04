Alessia Cara is our Artist of the Week. . Her latest effort is the 3rd song from her album "The Pains Of Growing" It's about the breakup of one of Alessia's friends "Out Of Love" is a sad, but pretty song. It is number 22 this week and is still moving up the charts. She will be in concert on August 30th at Mohegan Sun along with Shawn Mendes. Ticket Info

Video of Alessia Cara - Out Of Love (Official Live Performance) | Vevo x Alessia Cara