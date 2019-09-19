Allan Mike & Mary Chat With Louie Anderson:Podcast

Recently the morning crew caught up with Louie Anderson, One of the stars of the Lite 100.5 WRCH’s 22nd Annual ‘NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER”. We loved talking with him about his Dad and Mom, his winning on "The Weakest Link" his movie his role in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and as Christine Baskets in Baskets. His show at the Bushnell is a double bill (“He Said, She Said”) featureing Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner. The two provide good-natured humor with their show (“He Said, She Said”) You can get tickets for the October 12th show at www.bushnell.org or at the box office 860-987-5900. Listen to the podcast below.

VIP tickets include an offsite WRCH reception.