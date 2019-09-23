Andy Grammer Featured Artist

Andy Grammer is our featured artist this week. He normally puts out pretty upbeat music and when I heard the song below. I guess every artist must have a "Love Stinks" song in their catalogue and at least in their mind. I heard ( “I Wish You Pain) on Friday and I had to read what it was all about. In Parade magazine Andy said the songs from this album are from a hard time in his life. He said, " My personal life and my creative world were tough,” he said “I’m naturally optimistic, but we all have hard periods. I think that people that fight that fight every day, and you see them with a smile anyway, those are the real heroes." At the end of the article he talks about the tough times make you better. Click HERE to read the full article. Check out the song below.

Video of Andy Grammer - Wish You Pain (Official Audio)