April 25th Song Secret
English Band With First Hit In Canada
April 25, 2018
Today's Song Secret came out in 1983 and was this bands biggest hit. The song sold a million copies in Canada and the lead singer spent lots of time on MTV in those years. Catch the whole story in this podcast.
