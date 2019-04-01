Ariana Grande Featured Artist

Over a hundred million views of this video. Ariana Grande and "Breathin" from her 4th Album called Sweetener. She was just at Mohegan Sun last Saturday (March 30th) The song is about anxiety. While on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Ariana told Jimmy, 'Breathin' is about breathing...when you're anxious" "feeling like you can't get a full breath" She said the writing was very stressfull, and her studio crew encouraged her. She told them "I still can't breathe, but we'll write it.' Here is the video.

Video of Ariana Grande - breathin