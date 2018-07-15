Backstreet Boys New Video

A new song for A 25 year old Boy Band! “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” is the new one for the Backstreet Boys, the first one in 5 years. The band just celebrated their 25th anniversary and are headlining in Las Vegas. That will be finishing up in November. In People Magazine Brian Littrell of the band said they like to sing the old songs but want to grow and make new memories. “We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”

Here is “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” the official music video.