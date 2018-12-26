Ben Rector Featured Artist

Ben Rector came by our Entercom Hartford studios a month ago and played a few songs for us in the cafeteria. I had seen the Old Friends video because Mary Scanlon played it for me. Ben reminds me of the story tellers like Jim Croce and Harry Chapin. This video was recorded in his parents gararge with some old friends who he played with back in High School. He told me his isn't a big fan of doing videos but this one was his favorite. Listen to the story.

Video of Ben Rector - Old Friends (Official Video)