Calum Scott Artist Of The Week

He won local talent contests in his English home town, joined a Maroon 5 Tribute band that toured around England, and in 2015 auditioned and entered Britain's Got Talent.(So did his sister) Check out the Bio from Wikipedia.

His song "You Are The Reason" is number 11 and going top 10. Dean Richards brought it to my attention and put it on as an early add in Pillowtalk. Although Capital Records released the song as a duet with Liona Lewis, I'm still liking the solo effort. Here are the two of them. Which is your favorite?

Video of Calum Scott - You Are The Reason (Official)