Celine Dion back with a new song. It's Ashes from the movie Deadpool 2 and the original motion picture soundtrack that will officially release this coming Friday(May 18). The sound track includes 2 original songs and ten you may know by other artists. The official video for Ashes(below) was filmed in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where Celine hosts her Las Vegas residency.

Video of Céline Dion - Ashes (from the Deadpool 2 Motion Picture Soundtrack)