A Christmas Song Secret
December 6, 2018
Categories:
Recorded first time in 1948 by Doye O'Dell and a bunch of other times through the years but it was never as popular until this guy did it in 1964. Listen here.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Dec
Ebony Annie the Hip-Hop Musical Annie Fisher Montessori Magnet School
07 Dec
Straight No Chaser Mohegan Sun Arena
07 Dec
Ebony Annie the Hip-Hop Musical Annie Fisher Montessori Magnet School
08 Dec
WRCH at Macy's Buckland Hills Macy's at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills
08 Dec
Ice Fest at Six Flags New England Six Flags New England