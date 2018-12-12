A Christmas Song Secret
December 12, 2018
Here is a song that was an instrumental to be used on a Christmas special on TV. The Producer wanted lyrics and sat down at the kitchen table and was done in 10 minutes. We still play it today. Here is the story on today's Christmas Song Secret
