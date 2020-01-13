Dan & Shay f.Justin Bieber Featured Artists

January 13, 2020
Photo Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Artist of the Week

Dan & Shay are heading into the AC Charts again with Justin Bieber.  10,000 Hours number 19 to 14 this week. Watch the official video.

