A Country duo is playing in the Adult Contempory world with their song Tequila moving onto the charts. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, (Dan & Shay)

The video tells the story of a chance meet up of a young deaf man and a young woman. You may recognize the male lead in the video from America's Next Top Model Nyle DiMarco. His co-star is Mica Von Turkovich.. Check out the video and be listening for the song on Pillowtalk with Dean Richards.

Video of Dan + Shay - Tequila (Official Music Video)