Dan & Shay:Artists Of The Week

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of musical group Dan + Shay entered the top 30 last week with Speechless. Joe Jonas and his new wife danced to this at their wedding and others are adding it to their special day playlist. It came out before Tiquilla and was on the Country music charts a year ago. Written by Dan & Shay along with along with Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz. This verson of the song includes Tori Kelly from season 10 of American Idol that was just released on June 6, 2019.

https://youtu.be/7UoP9ABJXGE