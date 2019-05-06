Dean Lewis Artist Of The Week

Dean Lewis on Island Records "Be Alright"is top 10 on the Mediabase music charts this week. Sarah Pittman in Pollstar spoke with Dean's manager Jonathan Eshak who says Dean has had a connection with audiences from the start, recalling seeing the singer/songwriter open for Brett Dennen in summer 2017. “I went to a couple shows and saw the reaction of the crowd to Dean and it was evident then. Certain people connect in a special way and Dean just has that". From Melborne Austrailia, Dean is coming back to the US this summer and fall and will appear at Lollapalooza in Chicago and at Outside Lands in San Francisco. His fall North American tour begins Aug. 6 at Minneapolis’ First Avenue. Locally you will need to wait for the fall when he plays Boston on September 28th at the House of Blues, then October 7th when he plays Webster Hall in New York.

Video of Be Alright - Dean Lewis (Clean)