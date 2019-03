Here is the number 13 songs this week. An emotion packed record by Dean Lewis on Island Records. "Be Alright" A very relatable song for anyone going through a difficult time. From Melborne Austrailia, Dean will be releasing his new album this month (March) Here is his song which was already number one in Austrailia. Click HERE for the Billboard Article of Dean's path into the music industry.

Video of Be Alright - Dean Lewis (Clean)