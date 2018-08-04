Delilah Dilemma:Dad Says His Son Can't Find A Girlfriend

This Delilah Dilemma is from a desperate dad who is writing about his 30-year-old son who can't seem to find a girlfriend.

Dad, let it go. Let it go, if you son is so inclined to find a sweetheart he will do that, but you don't get to do that. The more you push, the more you meddle, and the more you worry about it the further he is going to go away from that, unfortunately. So let it go, put it in God's hands. The thing that I said is, if guys are too emotionally available and try too hard, girls don't like that, it creeps them out and we run in the other direction… but if they hold back just a little bit, if there is a little mystery, we will chase them to the end of the earth. If your son wants to be in a relationship, then he should be the one writing this. And you dad should be concentrating on your relationship and writing to me about a wonderful woman in your life or the wonderful person you would like to have in your life. And there may be reasons that your son doesn’t have a girlfriend….Ask Him. Good Luck -D