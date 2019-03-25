Dido: WRCH Featured Artist

Glad to see and hear Dido back on the charts this week. Her voice is still as smooth as silk. The new song is a break up song called "Give You Up" from her first released album in 5 years. In Rolling Stone magazine, Jon Blisten interviewed Dido and she said, "It’s a good break up song, where you’ve been hurt but feel strong. It’s that point in a relationship where you are pulling yourself out of the gutter and deciding that it’s their loss. Which I can totally relate to.” She recorded the album with her brother Rollo. The two have worked on projects together before. She will be out on an early summer tour that will start in Chicago.

Video of Dido - Give You Up (Official Video)