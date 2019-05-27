Elton John & Taron Egerton Featured Artists

"Rocketman" received a four-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival after the world premiere a couple weeks ago bringing the movie's star, Taron Egerton and Elton John to tears. The biopic, which sees Egerton playing Elton, was characterized as ‘fantastic’ and ‘beautiful’ by movie critics, and the standing ovation drew an emotional response from those involved, including Egerton and John. Both looked to be fighting tears in clips captured by those in attendance."Rocketman" is set to hit U.S. theaters May 31. Here is Taron and Rocketman

Video of Taron Egerton - Rocket Man (Official Video)