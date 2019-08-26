Featured Artists: Panic! At The Disco

Panic At The Disco, our Featured Artist of the week. The original band members were friends since their youth growing up in Las Vegas. They are Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson(fired in 2006). Since 2015, Brendon Urie has been the only official member of the band, with drummer Dan Pawlovich, bassist Nicole Row, and guitarist Mike Naran accompanying him on tour. Click HERE for the Bio. Brendon was on the charts recently with Taylor Swift for "ME", He is #10 this week with "High Hopes", and jumped to number 24 with"Hey Ma,I Made It!" Not bad. Two songs on the AC Top 30. Check them out.

Video of Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes (Official Video)