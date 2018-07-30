"Meant To Be" is the number 4 song on the adult music charts this week. Written and performed by Bebe Rexha, the daughter of Albanian parents. She grew up in Brooklyn and then moved to Statin Island when she was just 6 years old. She excelled in music, was a member of the school choris and played the trumpet as her first instrument. Her professional carreer began writing songs for artists like Selena Gomez, and Eminem and Rihanna. This one, she wrote and sang herself. This is from her 3rd album that came out late last summer and features Country band Florida Georga Line.Florida Georga Line w/Bebe Rexha Featured Artist

Video of Bebe Rexha - Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) [Official Music Video]