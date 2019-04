Freya Ridings Freya Rose Ridings turned 25 this past Friday (April19th) According to Wikipedia she was Born in London and learned guitar from watching her Father play. Her first realase of this song was in 2017and it did well in England peaking at number 9 on the charts. It jumps on the American music charts and is most added song in Mediabase AC this week.

Video of Freya Ridings - Lost Without You (Live At Hackney Round Chapel)