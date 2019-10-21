Freya Ridings WRCH Featured Artist

Freya Ridings, a talented 25 year old from Britain is doing well on the music charts with her new song Castles. You will hear it on the WRCH Pillowtalk playlist this week. In an interview with the Six O’clock Show in Ireland, she spoke about how writing music started when she was in grade school. She did not feel she was a great student and kids made fun of her because of her red hair. She said that music helped her to “Get through It”. She could not read music so she had to figure out how the get the song idea from her head and heart to come out on the piano. Freya has been compared to Florence and the Machine and Adele and is honored since she listened to them both while growing up. She was pleased to learn Taylor Swift has some of her songs in her music collection. Here is her song “Castles”

Video of Freya Ridings - Castles (Official Video)