A Great Big World is out with a new song and it is awesome! They went over the top with Say Something that was released on January 21st 2014. They brought in Christina Aguilera on it and it was an international hit. Plus, their song This Is The Year was performed by the cast of Glee and hit the top 40 charts. Love the sound of this new one. Younger.

More on A Great Big World and their music at their official website

