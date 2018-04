Kelley L Cox/USA Today

Video of Train, Daryl Hall & John Oates - Philly Forget Me Not

It has been over a decade, but I loved Daryl Hall & John Oates last albumthat had Cab Driver, and Forever for You on it. And John Oates did an awesome Christmas song with Jim Brickman ( The Night Before Christmas featuring John Oates ) a couple Christmas's ago. Well, the duo has been back in studio and enlisted Pat Monahan from Train to sing Philly Forget me Not. They all have Philidelphia roots and put them to work. Song sounds good. Give it a listen.