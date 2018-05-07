Imagine Dragons:WRCH Featured Artist

Imagine Dragons is this weeks featured artist. Hailing from Las Vegas, the members are lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, lead guitarist Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee on bass and keyboard, and Dan Platzman on drums. According to Wikipedia, "Imagine Dragons has won three American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and one World Music Award"Click HERE for the complete BIO.

Imagine Dragons will be making a Connecticut stop at the XFINITY Theatre on June 5th.at 8:00pm. Grace VanderWaal opens the show. Here is the official video of "Thunder"

Video of Imagine Dragons - Thunder